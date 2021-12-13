RES highlights 2021 curriculum

One way of encouraging creativity during the day is through use of the outdoor classroom with mobile student desks purchased during the pandemic—weather permitting, of course.

“Students can be seen working in collaborative groups in the classrooms—three feet apart, following our mitigation strategies—but they’ve also learned to really love working with their groups via Zoom, creating flip-grid videos that they share with their classes,” Carroll said.

In addition allowing socially-distant collaboration during the school day, new technology has been a source of pride at Ruckersville this year, according to Carroll.

“Students have access to a plethora of technology equipment and our teachers sign that out daily,” she said. “Our students have the one-to-one Chromebooks, dash-and-dot robots, VR (virtual reality) goggles, and in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) we have a clear touch-screen that can be used for students to collaborate or work on different activities.”

Some of the newest pieces of technology at RES this year are digital microscopes for the STEM classes.