RES highlights 2021 curriculum

At the Oct. 13 school board meeting, Ruckersville Elementary School assistant principal Martina Carroll and instructional coach Courtney Thompson highlighted some of the newest curriculum developments at the school since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. New roles to address social-emotional needs and strategies for addressing pandemic-related learning loss were the highlight of the discussion, and many parents weighed in with their opinions during public comment.
“At Ruckersville Elementary, our pedagogical approach places the student at the center of learning,” Thompson said. “In our classrooms, students work collaboratively to research, share, compare, question and analyze as they build foundational academic and social skills. Students are encouraged to form their own conclusions and connections while teachers facilitate the development of students’ sense of responsibility for their own learning, promote the sharing of ideas and the development of critical thinking skills.”
Throughout a typical school day, students participate in literacy, math, social studies, science, music, art, physical education, library time and STEM activities, combining core content with specials.
“Technology is also considered a core curriculum at Ruckersville and is systematically integrated into our daily instruction,” Thompson continued.
With differentiated supports available for students, guided reading and math groups are also available to provide students with additional individualized instruction as well as providing an opportunity for hands-on learning while respecting COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as social distancing and masking.
“We have so many dedicated educators at RES that are engaging our students in active learning by inciting their curiosity, finding out what each of their interests are and developing those passions in our students,” Carroll said. “Students can be seen participating in activities that include using hands-on manipulatives where they’re building structures that align to the lesson content.”
According to Carroll, hands-on activities are not limited to science and math—even when writing a story, students are encouraged to create materials such as a poster or diorama to go along with the written work.
“We are inspired by the county-wide use of performance assessments that are replacing some of our traditional (standardized) tests,” Thompson added. “Performance assessments … allow students to use more creativity in how they show their knowledge and understanding. For example, we have fifth-graders creating European travel brochures, third-graders curating museum exhibits based on ancient civilizations and first-graders researching animals to create a zoo wax museum.”
One way of encouraging creativity during the day is through use of the outdoor classroom with mobile student desks purchased during the pandemic—weather permitting, of course.
“Students can be seen working in collaborative groups in the classrooms—three feet apart, following our mitigation strategies—but they’ve also learned to really love working with their groups via Zoom, creating flip-grid videos that they share with their classes,” Carroll said.
In addition allowing socially-distant collaboration during the school day, new technology has been a source of pride at Ruckersville this year, according to Carroll.
“Students have access to a plethora of technology equipment and our teachers sign that out daily,” she said. “Our students have the one-to-one Chromebooks, dash-and-dot robots, VR (virtual reality) goggles, and in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) we have a clear touch-screen that can be used for students to collaborate or work on different activities.”
Some of the newest pieces of technology at RES this year are digital microscopes for the STEM classes.
“That gets connected to a laptop so students can see even further in to what they’re looking at through the microscope,” Carroll explained. “In STEM, they were learning about owls and they were looking at owl pellets so they got to see an up-close version of that. … It’s pretty cool to see them just in awe.”
After the RES showcase at the October school board meeting, a Greene County Technical Education Center showcase was presented at the November meeting. Nathanael Greene primary and elementary schools were scheduled to present their showcase at the Dec. 8 school board meeting, after press time. William Monroe middle and high schools will present at upcoming meetings as well.