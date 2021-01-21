Requests for concealed handgun permits up in 2020

“We immediately recommend that students begin to soak up as much education as possible and consider various instructors to gain a different perspective,” he said. “For example, an NRA instructor, police officer or military veteran will have different training styles and various perspectives from techniques, legal aspects and tactical methods.”

Keene said he feels that an in-person experience is more beneficial than online class options because it allows the students to physically handle the firearms and ask questions.

“Some of our students choose to participate in online training before attending our classes, just as they take additional steps in live shooting range practice and advanced courses after the basic class. Citizens should accomplish the safety aspects of firearm ownership, possession and use prior to taking additional steps and concealed-carry. At 18 someone may possess, open-carry and transport in plain view a handgun, but you must be 21 to concealed-carry.”

Keene said course students vary, with some being beginners while others are more experienced and choose to attend for the legal update, self-defense law section or as a refresher course.