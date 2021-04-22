Planning under way for 4-H camp

“Normally, they would just choose from about 20 classes at camp and they would get three or four of them, but this year we have to do it in the tracks because of COVID,” Alstat said. “They’re going to be in that track with the same kids the whole time at camp.” Applicants are encouraged to talk to their friends and choose the same track if they want to be lodged together, but all campers will have the opportunity to go to the pool once a day and will attend evening campfires.

When the announcement was made that 4-H camp would be canceled for summer 2020, Alstat said training was already well underway for the camp’s teen leaders.

“Last year was devastating to our campers and especially our teens, who continued to train for camp virtually while we were under lockdown,” she said. “They were told first that camp would be delayed … and then were finally told that 4-H camp was canceled for the summer. Teens from Greene and Fluvanna worked on submitting videos and we even had one of our 4-H families act out camp skits and record them—they did their best to keep the spirit of camp alive with virtual activities and even had participants from other states.”

High school junior Solomon Anderson has been going to camp since he was 9 years old, and can’t wait to meet up with friends he has not seen in more than a year.