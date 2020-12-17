 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: 4-H holiday crafts for kids continue outdoors
Greene County 4-H hosted a wreath-making workshop outdoors on Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Greene Commons pavilion. The free event allowed 4-H members and their families a chance to participate in this annual holiday craft while remaining socially distant and masked in the open-air pavilion. Under the tutelage of extension agent Kathy Alstat, participants and parents crafted wreaths and evergreen décor from a wide variety of greenery, berries, pinecones and ribbons to take home as a gift or to brighten up homes for the holidays.

