PEC to donate locally produced milk and eggs to food pantries this summer

“In the topsy-turvies of 2020, Whiffletree Farm is long on some of our inventory, and PEC’s program is a great help in moving our product. I’m grateful for the business, and I’m also very happy to know that people who are in need will enjoy top-quality food that is tasty and nutritious. PEC’s effort to support our local farmers and farms like Whiffletree, while also giving to those in need in our community, is admirable and inspiring,” said Whiffletree Farm owner Jesse Straight.

Miller said PEC hopes its summer effort will fill a gap in nourishment for children and families and help carry them and local dairy farms through to the reopening of schools in the fall and the full implementation of the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program enacted in March. Championed strongly by PEC during the 2021 legislative session, the program will reimburse local farms for costs associated with providing food products to charitable food pantries across the commonwealth.