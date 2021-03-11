Partnership with PVCC pays off for GC students

Ten years ago, William Monroe High School (WMHS) senior Austin Zeef won an architectural design competition to outfit the second floor of the Greene County Library building as a satellite campus for Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC). Five years ago, the first cohort of 11 early college scholars from WMHS graduated with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree. The partnership between the county and the community college has only grown in the past decade since the decision to build what would come to be known as the Eugene Giuseppe Center in Stanardsville.
Public fundraising to renovate the 14,000-square-foot space above the library began in March 2011 and was estimated to cost approximately $750,000 to complete. Mark and Barbara Fried, who had been in conversation with the county since 2009 to bring the college to Greene, issued a $250,000 donation challenge and in May 2011 a fundraising dinner was held at The Lafayette Inn.
“People across Greene County stepped up to make that center a reality,” said PVCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement & Development Harry Stillerman. “The incredible financial support PVCC has received from hundreds of community members has made it possible to provide a first-class facility where students of all ages can pursue their educational and career goals.”
Construction began on the site in January 2012 and on March 7, 2012, it was announced that the campus would be named after the late Eugene Giuseppe—former primary school principal and coach—after his wife Ethyle donated half a million dollars in his honor.
“My husband believed that education was the path to success—to being able to lead a meaningful and productive life,” she said at the time. “As a school principal and coach, he devoted his life to working with young people. This center in his name ensures that those who wish to pursue a college degree will have the opportunity right here in Greene County.”
Ethyle Giuseppe also began a scholarship fund for Greene County students and gave to benefit the community park, the schools and the historical society. She died at the age of 101 in October 2019.
“Ethyle’s donation to PVCC is what put it all in motion,” said Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh. “When she could drive, she dropped by every day and she treated that like it was her husband’s memorial … she gave so much to this community, and it was all about the kids. I want to be like her when I grow up.”
With close to a million dollars in funding after Giuseppe’s generous contribution, the site was finished by Dyke Construction in early summer and the first classes were held in the new center on Aug. 27, 2012.
Dual enrollment and early college scholars
Beginning in July 2012, Virginia House Bill 1184 required local school boards and community colleges “to develop agreements allowing high school students to complete an associate’s degree or a one-year Uniform Certificate of General Studies from a community college concurrent with a high school diploma.”
In 2006, 60 high school students in Greene participated in the dual enrollment program with PVCC. By 2011 that number was up to 116, which equaled $110,000 worth of free tuition. With the PVCC satellite campus opening in 2012, WMHS decided to begin offering tailored support for those wishing to pursue the early college scholar designation. There were still barriers to be tackled, however.
“We had had a student or two (attain the associate’s degree) before, but there’s no easy way to get to PVCC from here,” Whitmarsh said. “The other problem was that students in high school couldn’t get financial aid; if they’re taking (a class) in the high school, dual enrollment, there’s no charge—but if they do it on their own, they’re paying tuition… because they can’t take advantage of Pell Grants, I worried about how many students would be able to take advantage of the opportunity.”
The PVCC Foundation stepped in to find a way to make scholarship money available to students in the early college scholars program, and four years later the first cohort earned their degrees.
“We not only have that agreement, but we help students to make it possible,” Whitmarsh said. “In a normal year, you could ride the bus over there; we have a counselor dedicated to our PVCC students; we just really put things in place to help students to be successful—not just say, ‘it’s here if you want it.’ And I think the proximity of this satellite campus was what really got it going.”
In the past five years, 96 students have graduated from WMHS as early college scholars. According to Angelina Santus, director of the guidance center at WMHS, there are 91 10th- through 12th-graders working toward the degree and another 28 freshmen intending to sign on for next year.
“It was an adventure—that is for sure,” said Paige Hildebrand, class of 2016 and member of the first cohort. “I remember our first class as a cohort was basically ‘how to be a college student.’ It was a week-long class and it was our first experience as college students. The professors were all really nice and considerate and many of them did realize that we were also sophomores in high school and helped us along as we worked through the first year together.”
Hildebrand said she first heard about the program through her ninth-grade English teacher and figured it was worth a try to at least earn a few college credits. Since graduating, she has earned a bachelor’s degree in history and museum studies from the University of Mary Washington, during which time she interned with the National Museum of African American History and Culture. She then traveled to Bangor, Wales, to pursue a master’s degree in medieval studies, where she just completed her final thesis. She will receive her third college degree in May and is working as the marketing and events coordinator for the Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg.
“Those students literally get an associate’s degree before they finish high school,” Whitmarsh said. “It not only makes them look favorable in the admissions process, but their credits they will always have no matter what. My oldest finished in three years (she changed majors along the way) and my youngest will finish in four … but we have kids who finished in two because they go in there with their prerequisites done, so it’s been a huge benefit.”
In addition to those who become early college scholars, many WMHS students achieve some college credit through the dual-enrollment program. In fall 2020, 158 WMHS students completed 378 classes for PVCC credit, which adds up to $192,857 of free tuition, according to Santus.
“It’s been a game-changer; we have had families re-enroll their students in Greene just to take advantage of this,” she said. “My biggest complaint from kids that graduate is that they don’t like their roommates because they ‘act like freshmen.’ They don’t act like freshmen—they don’t sleep in; they don’t snooze 10 times; they know how to study … and so these kids have learned, oh OK I bombed that test, I need to study more. Think of it as scaffolding—they have the experience of trying something challenging, where they know if they drop, someone will catch them—which does not exist in four-year college.”
Hildebrand agreed.
“This may sound a little strange, but it gave me a chance to fail while still being at home,” she said. “I have learned that this is insanely important to help you through college, because many of my friends didn’t have an opportunity to miss deadlines or mis-read the syllabus so they struggled their freshman and sometimes even their sophomore year. Ms. Santus was the biggest lifesaver out there; when she found out my senior night for soccer was on the same night as my PVCC graduation, she kindly spoke to the athletic director and managed to get senior night moved.”
Santus keeps an extensive list of which dual-enrollment classes will transfer to which four-year colleges so she can best advise every student on what is worth taking to get the transferable credits for their institution of choice. From 2013 to 2019, 93% of early college scholars from WMHS went on to attend another college or university.
“Part of the senior exit process that we do is sitting down with the four-year college ones and looking at what will transfer where and how much they’ve saved; it’s part of what we do,” she said. “We don’t ever want anyone to leave here and go $100,000 in debt for a piece of paper.”
In addition to college credit and financial assistance, Santus says part of the experience of taking college courses is learning what it’s like to be a college student.
“They love Saturday labs,” she said. “They’re bummed out because labs now—because of COVID—take place during the double-block class … (pre-COVID) they would roll in on Saturdays, just like a college kid in a summer class: PJ bottoms, slippers, a coffee—and it felt so adult to them. They had the whole building to themselves.”
Greene and PVCC
The building of the Eugene Giuseppe Center has also been a huge milestone for PVCC. According to Stillerman, out of 7,031 total students enrolled at PVCC in the 2019-20 school year, 606 were Greene County residents. That means 9% of the PVCC population is from Greene, and approximately 3% of all Greene County residents are currently enrolled at the college. In 2019, 49 WMHS students enrolled at PVCC after graduating, which was 24% of the class.
For dual enrollment, 229 students from WMHS took PVCC classes in 2019-20 along with 48 from Blue Ridge School. Compared to 60 total in 2006 and 116 in 2011, enrollment has nearly doubled since the opening of the satellite campus.
The early college scholar program at WMHS is unique even within PVCC, according to Stillerman.
“We’ve created an early college cohort at William Monroe, and one of the reasons we’ve been able to do that is because of the proximity to the Giuseppe Center,” he said. “We recognized that we wanted this to be an opportunity that everybody could benefit from; we didn’t want there to be a situation where students didn’t feel like they could participate in the early college program because they couldn’t afford the tuition and books.”
In the past five years, the PVCC Education Foundation has issued a community challenge to raise scholarship money for students in the program with demonstrated financial need. In the last six years, more than $150,000 has been raised for the program and 116 scholarships totaling $115,000 have been awarded, making it possible for WMHS students to complete 778 credit hours.
“It’s been phenomenal to see the success that the early college program at William Monroe has had, and all of the graduates of that program have been able to transfer pretty seamlessly to a really impressive list of four-year colleges,” Stillerman said. “We’re focused on being able to provide opportunities for everybody in the community, and we see this as really just a fantastic pathway to help students achieve their college dreams. In many cases, they’re able to cover the first two years of their college education at no cost.”
In other counties, high school students who wish to pursue an associate’s degree through dual enrollment have to coordinate their own class schedules and arrange for tuition and transportation to the PVCC campus. PVCC serves the city of Charlottesville and its six surrounding counties, with about 1,500 public high school students taking dual-enrollment classes each year. Stillerman says they hope to eventually emulate the cohort model in other locales.
“The average cost of tuition per semester would be about $2,500 for a full-time student, so when we think about a lot of our dual-enrollment students being able to earn 12 or 14 credits towards their college education, that’s a real savings as they move on,” Stillerman said. “And obviously, our tuition cost is about a third of the cost of the public colleges and universities in Virginia.”
In addition to the academic offerings of the Giuseppe Center, Stillerman hopes after the pandemic subsides it will go back to being a great focal point for the community.
“We want for people to think about PVCC as being a resource and being ready to respond to help the needs that the community has,” Stillerman said. “The center is a big priority for us, and we’re looking at ways that we can add more programs that can respond to the needs that folks have, particularly as we’re looking to recover from the pandemic and help get people re-tooled and retrained to fill jobs that are going to be available moving forward.”
To learn how you can support the Greene County early college scholars program, call the PVCC development office at (434) 961-5226 or visit www.pvcc.edu/donate-now-greene-county-early-scholars-program.