Partnership with PVCC pays off for GC students

In the past five years, the PVCC Education Foundation has issued a community challenge to raise scholarship money for students in the program with demonstrated financial need. In the last six years, more than $150,000 has been raised for the program and 116 scholarships totaling $115,000 have been awarded, making it possible for WMHS students to complete 778 credit hours.

“It’s been phenomenal to see the success that the early college program at William Monroe has had, and all of the graduates of that program have been able to transfer pretty seamlessly to a really impressive list of four-year colleges,” Stillerman said. “We’re focused on being able to provide opportunities for everybody in the community, and we see this as really just a fantastic pathway to help students achieve their college dreams. In many cases, they’re able to cover the first two years of their college education at no cost.”

In other counties, high school students who wish to pursue an associate’s degree through dual enrollment have to coordinate their own class schedules and arrange for tuition and transportation to the PVCC campus. PVCC serves the city of Charlottesville and its six surrounding counties, with about 1,500 public high school students taking dual-enrollment classes each year. Stillerman says they hope to eventually emulate the cohort model in other locales.