OUTDOORS: Unidentified flying objects

I have lots of birds that visit my yard. Many are regulars and hang around all year, like the cardinals and chickadees, while others are seasonal visitors such as catbirds and juncos. A few species like the rose-breasted grosbeaks and the cedar waxwings just pass through. Until recently, I have been able to identify each bird. Then, about two weeks ago, two unidentified flying objects showed up. They were stocky gray birds that looked like female house finches, but they were twice the size of a finch and had distinctly different beaks.
When I saw the first one, he was on my back deck and looked like he was unconcerned with my presence. I drew within a few feet and took some pictures. I believe I could have reached down and picked him up. The next day, I saw the bird’s twin. They were pecking around beneath the sunflower heart feeder, but were occasionally fluttering their wings—as do many juvenile birds when they want to be fed.
I pored through my bird books and saw nothing like them. I asked some of my birder friends and they, too, were stumped.
But finally, the birds were identified. They were juvenile brown-headed cowbirds. The reason I couldn’t identify them was because the juveniles look nothing like the adult cowbirds. The adults are a rusty brown and the young birds were a dull gray with few markings.
Cowbirds are brood parasites. They do not build nests of their own, ever, but instead lay their eggs in the nests of other birds. More than 200 different species of birds are known to raise cowbird chicks in their own nests, often at the expense of their own young. I have heard that robins recognize and will not hatch the eggs. Yellow warblers are also able to identify the counterfeit eggs, but are too small to move them, so they rebuild their nests over the cowbird eggs.
The cowbird hen’s timing must be exact it seems to lay an egg or two when the natural parent is away, so the window of opportunity is small. The female cowbird begins her search for a nest when other species are nesting and laying eggs. When she finds an opportunity, she usually damages or removes one or more eggs and lays one or two of her own eggs in their place. The foster parents then unknowingly raise the baby cowbirds, and I believe a pair of house finches raised the two birds in my yard because the juvenile cowbirds always fluttered their wings when the finches drew near the feeder.
The adult cowbirds are rather homely—sort of a dull brown and the male and female are not monogamous. They split after fertilization of the eggs and go their separate ways. Cowbirds often flock with other blackbirds, like starlings and grackles, and Lord knows we had plenty of those this year.
Interestingly, cowbird eggs hatch sooner than do other species, and they grow large very quickly, giving the freeloaders a head start at the expense of other chicks, resulting in a reduced nesting success for the host birds.
Brown-headed cowbirds. At least I now know what they are, and they are a nuisance.
—Contact Jim Brewer at j44brewer@gmail.com