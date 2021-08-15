OUTDOORS: Unidentified flying objects

I have lots of birds that visit my yard. Many are regulars and hang around all year, like the cardinals and chickadees, while others are seasonal visitors such as catbirds and juncos. A few species like the rose-breasted grosbeaks and the cedar waxwings just pass through. Until recently, I have been able to identify each bird. Then, about two weeks ago, two unidentified flying objects showed up. They were stocky gray birds that looked like female house finches, but they were twice the size of a finch and had distinctly different beaks.

When I saw the first one, he was on my back deck and looked like he was unconcerned with my presence. I drew within a few feet and took some pictures. I believe I could have reached down and picked him up. The next day, I saw the bird’s twin. They were pecking around beneath the sunflower heart feeder, but were occasionally fluttering their wings—as do many juvenile birds when they want to be fed.

I pored through my bird books and saw nothing like them. I asked some of my birder friends and they, too, were stumped.

But finally, the birds were identified. They were juvenile brown-headed cowbirds. The reason I couldn’t identify them was because the juveniles look nothing like the adult cowbirds. The adults are a rusty brown and the young birds were a dull gray with few markings.