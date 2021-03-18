OUTDOORS: Two hawks and a mockingbird

I looked out the kitchen window and there sat a hawk. A big hawk. Wait, then there was another. Two huge Red-tailed hawks were sunning themselves on a limb overlooking our goldfish pond, not 30 feet away from me.

My natural inclination was to step outside and shoo the hawks away to protect my bluebirds, but I noticed some songbirds feeding on the ground in the back of the yard and they didn’t seem concerned. Since I have squirrels to spare, I decided to leave Mr. and Mrs. Hawk alone and just watch.

Then a mockingbird showed up. This could be trouble. The fearless—or foolish—mockingbird settled on a branch about 10 feet from the hawks, but they ignored the intruder. The mockingbird flew a bit closer, fussing throughout, but the hawks just yawned and continued to sun.

Finally, the mockingbird flew away and I continued to watch the hawks. The female, the smaller one, flew away, but the big male remained. I watched his eyes as he absorbed every detail, every movement in the yard. Nothing happened that he was not well aware of.

More songbirds showed in the yard, even a few doves, and then, uh-oh, a squirrel began climbing the trunk of that very tree. One less squirrel, I figured, but the hawk simply turned his head, watched the squirrel shimmy past and continued to sunbathe.