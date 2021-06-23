OUTDOORS: Summer is time for cicadas

We threw some streamers and nymphs on the water, but the big fellas weren’t interested. They’d eyeball our flies and cruise on by. Occasionally, we’d hear a gigantic splash; we finally realized the trout were eating the cicadas that landed in the water. I was fresh out of cicada patterns in my fly box, but I had something I thought might work. It was a black sculpin pattern, about 3 inches in length and it looked pretty close to the real thing. I flipped one out and bingo—a take. After quite a battle, I beached what was easily a 6-pound rainbow. I was elated.

I found another sculpin and gave it to Dave. In a few minutes, his 9-foot rod doubled. He seemed to have a horse on the end of his line. The fish zipped back and forth across the pond, taking line at will and making several spectacular leaps along the way. Finally, the fish tired. My net was way too small, but somehow we turned the head of the fish into the small net and pulled it in. That trout weighed 12 pounds, 8 ounces. It turned out to be a Virginia State record which lasted for several years.

So, yes. Trout like cicadas. And so do smallmouth bass.