OUTDOORS: Saltwater turns on

It takes the Bay and the Atlantic Ocean a little longer to warm than say, Lake Anna. Until the past week, the water temperature in the ocean has been in the low 50s—but now, with longer days and more sun, the temperatures are going up and the fishing is getting hot as well. Maybe it’s time to stick a few saltwater poles in your vehicle and head for the coast.
An early saltwater hotspot is Wachapreague on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Flounder from the ocean pour into the inlets at Wachapreague and fishermen flock to take advantage. Not so many years ago, there were neither size limits nor creel limits on flounder, but times have changed. The creel limit is now four fish per day at least 18.5 inches in length. Many fish caught now at Wachapreague will be throw-backs, but there are doormat-sized flatfish to be caught. Flounder are also moving into the mouth of the Chesapeake and can be caught in deeper water and off ocean wrecks. The tautog fishing has been excellent on wrecks and other structures.
A fish that will soon draw lots of angling attention is the red drum. Schools of these giant fish weighing 50 pounds and more enter the Bay where they patrol the islands around the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel. Lots of anglers sight fish for the tailing schools, but often the big drum can be heard rooting and snorting as they forage for clams and crabs. Black drum will also make an appearance soon in the lower Bay.
On the western side of the Bay, two species of fish have already started hitting in earnest—speckled trout and puppy drum, which are juvenile red drum. Anglers use Mirrolures and grubs to attract bites from these two species, both great fighters and delicious as table fare. Bluefish once piled into the Bay in April and May, but no schools of any significance have showed so far.
At the Outer Banks, things are really heating up. Stripers are biting back in Albemarle Sound, behind Nags Head. In past years, there have always been lots of stripers in the sound, but many were short fish—in the 14-16-inch range. No longer. They are now catching 10-pound fish with regularity. Also, a number of larger stripers have moved up from the sound and into the Roanoke River. At Weldon, N.C., just below the Virginia boundary, schools of stripers will show up in the tens of thousands in the next few weeks.
In the surf off the Outer Banks, the northern beaches have been slow to turn on. The water is still cold, but surf anglers down at Hatteras are beaching lots of speckled trout, puppy drum and blow toads—one of the best eating fish of all.
Boats sailing out of Oregon Inlet and Hatteras are finding quick limits of yellowfin tuna and Mahi-Mahi as well as some nice Wahoo. Very shortly, the cobia will begin arriving in Carolina waters before moving up into the Chesapeake Bay in May. Croakers have entered the Bay en route to the Tidal Rivers, but they generally don’t bite a hook and line until May.
Lots of good stuff is happening in saltwater and it’s only going to get better.
