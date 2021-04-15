OUTDOORS: Saltwater turns on

On the western side of the Bay, two species of fish have already started hitting in earnest—speckled trout and puppy drum, which are juvenile red drum. Anglers use Mirrolures and grubs to attract bites from these two species, both great fighters and delicious as table fare. Bluefish once piled into the Bay in April and May, but no schools of any significance have showed so far.

At the Outer Banks, things are really heating up. Stripers are biting back in Albemarle Sound, behind Nags Head. In past years, there have always been lots of stripers in the sound, but many were short fish—in the 14-16-inch range. No longer. They are now catching 10-pound fish with regularity. Also, a number of larger stripers have moved up from the sound and into the Roanoke River. At Weldon, N.C., just below the Virginia boundary, schools of stripers will show up in the tens of thousands in the next few weeks.

In the surf off the Outer Banks, the northern beaches have been slow to turn on. The water is still cold, but surf anglers down at Hatteras are beaching lots of speckled trout, puppy drum and blow toads—one of the best eating fish of all.