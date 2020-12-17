OUTDOORS: Restore the Wild

Hunters, fishermen, those who love wildlife and wild places—we have a problem. Virginia has lost about a third of its hunters since the early 90s, and about the same drop in the number of fishermen.
But wait, could that mean more wildlife and fish since fewer will be participating? The exact opposite is true. That’s because the management of all Virginia’s wildlife species—birds, raptors, reptiles, amphibians—has been financed primarily through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. A 20% decrease in hunting license sales in just the past 10 years means fewer dollars for wildlife conservation and management. And the trend continues downward.
When the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (now Division of Wildlife Resources) was formed in 1916, it was intended to be self-sufficient. In fact, not a penny of the department’s $65 million budget is funded by Virginia’s general fund tax revenues. All monies come through license sales and any money that comes back from the federal government when somebody purchases hunting equipment or fishing equipment. However, hunting and fishing participants are declining. A recent survey showed that only 5% of Americans ages 16 and up are hunting anymore.
Until now, hunters and fishermen have been footing the entire load of wildlife management financing. Something needs to be done since raising license fees even further will only reduce the number of participants.
Habitat loss and degradation threaten nearly all of Virginia’s wildlife, from elk to red-cockaded woodpeckers, to even our smallest pollinators. DWR works every day to maintain and improve habitat for Virginia’s wildlife.
Since the formation of DWR, monies from sportsmen have been used to fund the purchase of Wildlife Management Areas. Virginia Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) are state-managed and protected areas that exist primarily for the benefit of wildlife. Within the commonwealth of Virginia, 41 tracts of land have been protected as WMAs, covering a total of over 203,000 acres—more than 300 square miles They are managed and maintained solely by the DWR. WMAs in Virginia differ from other state-managed protected areas in that they are solely intended to preserve and improve wildlife habitat, with a particular focus on game animals, and to provide public space for hunting and fishing activities. Other protected areas in the state, such as state parks, state forests and natural area preserves, may protect habitat but are also expressly managed to provide space for public recreation, research, timber production, and/or rare species conservation. These land acquisition and maintenance funds for WMAs are ultimately provided by hunters and anglers, through license fees and taxes levied on gear.
To offset the loss of license fees money while continuing to manage Virginia’s wildlife resources, DWR has announced the formation of a program called “Restore The Wild.” Membership fees will help our biologists continue in their work of wildlife and habitat management. All of the membership dollars will support habitat projects vital for the survival of Virginia’s wildlife.
There are three levels of membership. A hummingbird membership at $25 allows a member access to all WMAs and DWR lakes. In addition, members receive a quarterly newsletter on wildlife and habitats and a vinyl sticker with Restore the Wild artwork.
A $75 bluebird membership entitles the member to all the first level benefits plus a one year subscription to the Virginia Wildlife Magazine and a Restore the Wild field notebook. The golden eagle membership adds to all the above an art print, plus a guided WMA tour and name recognition on the department’s website.
To help Virginia really restore the wild, consider a Restore The Wild membership in your end of the year giving. Our wildlife will thank you for it. Go to dwr.virginia.gov for more information.
