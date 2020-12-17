OUTDOORS: Restore the Wild

Since the formation of DWR, monies from sportsmen have been used to fund the purchase of Wildlife Management Areas. Virginia Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) are state-managed and protected areas that exist primarily for the benefit of wildlife. Within the commonwealth of Virginia, 41 tracts of land have been protected as WMAs, covering a total of over 203,000 acres—more than 300 square miles They are managed and maintained solely by the DWR. WMAs in Virginia differ from other state-managed protected areas in that they are solely intended to preserve and improve wildlife habitat, with a particular focus on game animals, and to provide public space for hunting and fishing activities. Other protected areas in the state, such as state parks, state forests and natural area preserves, may protect habitat but are also expressly managed to provide space for public recreation, research, timber production, and/or rare species conservation. These land acquisition and maintenance funds for WMAs are ultimately provided by hunters and anglers, through license fees and taxes levied on gear.