OUTDOORS: On becoming a farmer

I bought myself a farm this week with a thousand head of livestock. Well, I call them livestock. Others might call them worms. Yes, I bought a worm farm with a thousand red wigglers.

Why?

My wife asked the same question, but there are actually four good reasons. First, I like worms. They are one of the most interesting creatures on the planet. Second, I have a small goldfish pond full of baby frogs. There are so many, they will need additional food sources other than the native population of flies and mosquitoes. Third, I have a vegetable garden with the consistency of asphalt. I now have composting worms that will do my plowing and cultivating for me. And fourth, I didn’t have much of anything else better to do than become a worm farmer.

Worms are nature’s wonder workers. They can improve lawns and garden soil by eating into the soil and depositing their worm castings. The castings, or excrement, are 100% natural fertilizer, rich in nitrogen, phosphates and potash. A worm will eat and digest its body weight every single day. The bed of castings they leave in their wake is known as “black gold,” the highest-grade manure available for house plants, seedlings or anything requiring a perfect growing soil.