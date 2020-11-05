OUTDOORS: Jiminy Crickets!

Ask a fisherman to name the best bait of all for catching bluegills and he is sure to answer, crickets. Trout anglers also know that a cricket twitching on the surface and heading downstream is sure to draw a strike. Fishermen of all types know that crickets are prime bait because they are packed full of protein, and now it’s that time of the year: cricket time.

The little fellows that normally find refuge beneath leaves and garbage cans outside somehow manage to sneak inside. If there is the tiniest crack beneath a door or window, they will squeeze in. However, if you see one inside, you have to catch it and let it free outside. It’s bad luck to kill a cricket, and in this year of the coronavirus, who needs more bad luck? Crickets are second-cousins-once-removed from grasshoppers, but there are almost a thousand different species of the small, black insects.

In many cultures, they are a sign of good luck, just like Jiminy in Walt Disney’s “Pinocchio.” Apparently, those in Asia aren’t aware of the luck thing because they eat crickets, deep-fried mostly. And in addition to fish, most animals and birds eat crickets, though not deep fried—just plain, old crickets.