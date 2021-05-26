OUTDOORS: It’s bluegill time

When the dogwoods bloom, it’s time. It’s bluegill time—time to go catch a few.
Bluegills are members of the sunfish family, which also includes shellcrackers, redear sunfish and a few others; but bluegills are the most numerous. They occupy almost every pond, lake and warm-water river in Virginia.
Bluegills aren’t fond of icy cold water. They like it to heat up a bit—get in the 60s, then they begin to bite and begin to nest. By the latter part of this month, the males will begin fanning out beds in shallow water. The females will select the best looking bed to deposit her eggs, the male will fertilize the eggs and then it’s “game on.”
The male bluegills guard their nests like tanks at Fort Knox. Anything that comes close, they either eat or chase away.
I once saw a male bluegill guarding a nest in shallow water in a small pond. He chased away everything, including minnows and tadpoles, and dared anything to come close. Then I saw a bass approaching the bluegill. It was a really big bass, maybe 5 or 6 pounds.
“This should be interesting,” I thought.
As the bass got closer to the nest, the male bluegill attacked, sending the bass scurrying on his way. The bass could have swallowed the bluegill in one gulp, but the feisty sunfish was clearly the aggressor; and in nature, that’s often enough.
Bluegills are not hard to catch, but they don’t like to be crowded. Get too close or make too much racket and they’ll scoot away. So, as with any type of fishing, a stealthy approach will generate more success. Bluegills, sometime called “bream” in the South, eat most any bait including mealworms, crickets, worms, freshwater shrimp and flies. They love to swat a floating popping bug, but they will hit a wet fly or a nymph with just as much enthusiasm. Having a half-pound bluegill tugging at the end of a fly rod is about as fun as it gets.
As mentioned, bluegills occupy most any pond or lake, but if I had to choose one place to go catch a mess of bluegills, it would be the Chickahominy Lake, near Lanexa, about 30 miles south of Richmond. The bluegill fishing at The Chick is simply fantastic. It’s a shallow lake with perfect cover—lots of grass, brush and creeks. The ‘gills don’t grow huge here, but there are scads of fish in the half-pound category—perfect for the frying pan.
There are several marinas on the lake that rent jon boats and gas motors for those who would like to explore the lovely cypress-lined lake. Waterfowl and wildlife abound and the bluegills are among the prettiest you’ll ever see. The water in the Chick is brownish, even when clear, and the bluegills take on spectacular colors of purple, maroon and deep orange.
The best part of bluegill fishing comes when they have been cleaned and dusted with cornmeal and fried to a golden brown.
Bluegills bite throughout the day, but early mornings and late afternoons are always best.
Take a look around. If you see a dogwood in bloom, you know it’s time.
