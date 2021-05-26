OUTDOORS: It’s bluegill time

Bluegills are not hard to catch, but they don’t like to be crowded. Get too close or make too much racket and they’ll scoot away. So, as with any type of fishing, a stealthy approach will generate more success. Bluegills, sometime called “bream” in the South, eat most any bait including mealworms, crickets, worms, freshwater shrimp and flies. They love to swat a floating popping bug, but they will hit a wet fly or a nymph with just as much enthusiasm. Having a half-pound bluegill tugging at the end of a fly rod is about as fun as it gets.

As mentioned, bluegills occupy most any pond or lake, but if I had to choose one place to go catch a mess of bluegills, it would be the Chickahominy Lake, near Lanexa, about 30 miles south of Richmond. The bluegill fishing at The Chick is simply fantastic. It’s a shallow lake with perfect cover—lots of grass, brush and creeks. The ‘gills don’t grow huge here, but there are scads of fish in the half-pound category—perfect for the frying pan.

There are several marinas on the lake that rent jon boats and gas motors for those who would like to explore the lovely cypress-lined lake. Waterfowl and wildlife abound and the bluegills are among the prettiest you’ll ever see. The water in the Chick is brownish, even when clear, and the bluegills take on spectacular colors of purple, maroon and deep orange.