OUTDOORS: How to measure a fish

And how silly it is to measure a largemouth with a plastic ruler taped to the side of the boat. The length might read 14 inches, but when a bass hits a top water plug early in the morning, with fog gently lifting from the lake, heck, that’s worth an extra six inches easily. If the lake is clear and the geese are nesting nearby, I always add another four inches to my catch. If you’ve got your grandson in the boat with you, why they don’t make rulers long enough to measure a fish like that.

And flounder? Hardly anybody knows how to measure a nice flounder. If you’re on the Bay and the water is gently lapping at the side of the boat when your rod goes down from a flounder bite, add two inches. If your best friend netted the fish for you, that’s good for another four inches per flounder. One morning I recall catching a dozen 24-inch flounder. Funny, but when my friend moved to South Carolina, the flounder were never quite as large.

How silly we are to measure important things in life with inert instruments. How much value do we assign to a beautiful sunrise? How much bigger is that first fish of the season?

Count the circles, count the leaps, count the laughs shared in a fishing boat and count the thrill of a fish slapping a top water plug. Throw away that ruler and measure each fish with your heart.