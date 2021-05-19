OUTDOORS: Draw a crowd (of birds)

The peanut log attracted a recent visit of red-breasted grosbeaks to my yard and the beautiful black, red and white birds stayed and fed on the log for several days.

Peanut suet is a bird magnet. Most birds like suet, but this is like suet on steroids. Birds come non-stop throughout the day. The catbirds (which I love) practically camp out on the dangling logs. Last summer they fed their chicks bits of peanuts and suet from the log.

I have found the logs at several stores with birdseed departments, but when they ran out, I ordered it online. I bought four more logs this morning. The 1-pound logs cost less than $4 and last several days, a small price to pay for a constant flow of beauty into your yard. They also make 2-pound logs which last quite a bit longer.

The logs contain corn, roasted peanuts, rendered beef suet, oats and soy oil. No Melt Suet Dough is compressed into a convenient “log” and is easily mounted to a feeding pole, which birds will visit throughout the year. The Peanut Delight Suet Logs simply dangle by wire from a crook. Make sure to use a baffle or the squirrels will make short work of the log, as they love it, too. To make sure I have all my bases covered, I also hang a thistle sock for the gold finches and a hummingbird feeder with red sugar water. Hummers, by the way, are already showing up.