OUTDOORS: Draw a crowd (of birds)

I know we’re supposed to “social distance” and mask up, but when it comes to birds, I want to draw a crowd. The more the merrier.
The best way I have found to attract lots of birds is to first, provide fresh water; and second, provide multiple food sources.
If you put up a feeder with sunflower and basic seeds, you’ll certainly attract birds, but a limited number of species—titmice, cardinals, chickadees, jays and a few others. The best birdseed contains no filler, like sorghum—a small red seed about the size of a BB. Birds don’t like this seed, but rodents do. Mice, rats and squirrels are attracted, and who wants those?
Be sure to scatter some seeds on the ground to draw doves, as well as sparrows and snowbirds. It’s been my experience that cardinals would rather feed from the ground than from a raised feeder. To attract even more species, add a feeder of sunflower hearts or chips and you’ll bring in bluebirds, finches, nuthatches, Eastern towhees, red-bellied woodpeckers, downy woodpeckers and wrens. Not all birds can eat or pick apart sunflower seeds, but all birds can eat the hearts, which are the fruits of the sunflower.
If you really want to draw a crowd, hang up a Peanut Delight Suet Log and watch as thrashers, catbirds, woodpeckers of all types, blue jays, mockingbirds and even grosbeaks fly in to take advantage.
The peanut log attracted a recent visit of red-breasted grosbeaks to my yard and the beautiful black, red and white birds stayed and fed on the log for several days.
Peanut suet is a bird magnet. Most birds like suet, but this is like suet on steroids. Birds come non-stop throughout the day. The catbirds (which I love) practically camp out on the dangling logs. Last summer they fed their chicks bits of peanuts and suet from the log.
I have found the logs at several stores with birdseed departments, but when they ran out, I ordered it online. I bought four more logs this morning. The 1-pound logs cost less than $4 and last several days, a small price to pay for a constant flow of beauty into your yard. They also make 2-pound logs which last quite a bit longer.
The logs contain corn, roasted peanuts, rendered beef suet, oats and soy oil. No Melt Suet Dough is compressed into a convenient “log” and is easily mounted to a feeding pole, which birds will visit throughout the year. The Peanut Delight Suet Logs simply dangle by wire from a crook. Make sure to use a baffle or the squirrels will make short work of the log, as they love it, too. To make sure I have all my bases covered, I also hang a thistle sock for the gold finches and a hummingbird feeder with red sugar water. Hummers, by the way, are already showing up.
Give them fresh water and a variety of foods, and you’ll be amazed at the crowd of birds you will attract.