OUTDOORS: Catfish on the way

Most everyone is aware of Virginia’s trout stocking program. With numerous cold water hatcheries, Virginia’s Division of Wildlife Resources stocks about 1,200,000 catchable size trout each year. What many aren’t aware of is the prolific catfish stocking that also takes place in our state. Last fall, more than 60,000 catchable-size catfish were introduced to a number of lakes and a similar number is stocked in the spring.

A good bit of the spring stocking is directed at urban areas. The motto at DWR is that if you can’t get to the fish, we’ll bring them to you. Numerous park lakes and impoundments in or near the cities receive catfish—and nice catfish, ready for the frying pan.

Alex McCrickard, DWR Angling Education Coordinator, says this effort is part of his agency’s FishLocalVA initiative and is aimed at creating exceptional angling opportunities in urban metropolitan areas. “It’s an effort that has a lot of moving parts, from acquiring the channel catfish to distribution across the state including transportation and stocking efforts,” he said.

DWR’s hatchery staff work with fisheries biologists, outreach staff, agency complementary workforce volunteers and other regional entities to get the job completed. It takes a lot of coordination, and behind it all is Chris Dahlem, Hatchery Manager at King & Queen Fish Hatchery.