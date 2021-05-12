OUTDOORS: Burn, baby, burn!

Smokey Bear certainly did his job: he convinced all of America that forest fires and wildfires are utter disasters. We have been programmed to think of fire as only a destructive force—when in fact fire, used correctly as a restorative conservation tool, significantly improves wildlife populations and habitat.
Biologists with the Virginia Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) say that prescribed fire is #GoodFire. Though it may seem like an oxymoron that fire in an area can improve habitat for wildlife, that’s precisely what prescribed fire does when applied to specific habitat types with planning and forethought. Just after the application of #GoodFire to a site, the landscape is charred and bare; but new grass, wildflowers and tree growth begin again immediately, with green shoots poking up through the blackened earth. DWR’s Big Woods Wildlife Management Area, for example, is a stellar example of how prescribed fire can dramatically improve habitat for wildlife, including the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.
Controlled burns can also be tools for preventing forest fires. By ridding a forest of dead leaves, tree limbs and other debris, a prescribed burn can help prevent a destructive wildfire. Controlled burns can also reduce insect populations and destroy invasive plants. In addition, fire can be rejuvenating; it returns nutrients to the soil in the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. And after a fire, the additional sunlight and open space in a forest can help young trees and other plants start to grow.
There’s a long history of wildfire as part of the ecology in Virginia, from the Appalachian Mountains to the pine forests of the coastal plain. There’s also ample evidence that Native Americans and colonial settlers alike conducted controlled burns of certain areas for many reasons—from attracting wildlife to an area to clearing land for crops or establishment of home sites.
The controlled fires are not undertaken by amateurs. DWR’s prescribed fire program is made up of agency employees with a variety of expertise, from lands and access staff to fisheries biologists and from boating access maintenance technicians to Conservation Police Officers.
I had the opportunity to witness and participate in controlled burning at the Hardware River Wildlife Management Area, where a prescribed burn was used to rid the area of unwanted fescue and Johnson grasses and return warm season grasses to the area to improve quail habitat. These burns are conducted in the early spring where the old, unwanted grasses can be readily burned, allowing the natural, native grasses to flourish. Seeds, the biologists told me, can lay dormant for many years, just waiting for an opportunity to surface. Controlled burning lends that opportunity.
Almost immediately after a fire, new growth appears. When we visited Hawaii last year, we walked on the black lava fields from the recent eruption of Kilauea. Steam was still seeping from the ground, yet there were plants already growing.
For years, controlled burns have been used as management tools at the James River and other Wildlife Management Areas. Burns and selective timbering in our forests would stimulate undergrowth, and the number of deer would only increase.
Sorry, Smokey. Fire—when used properly—is a good thing.
