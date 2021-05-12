OUTDOORS: Burn, baby, burn!

Smokey Bear certainly did his job: he convinced all of America that forest fires and wildfires are utter disasters. We have been programmed to think of fire as only a destructive force—when in fact fire, used correctly as a restorative conservation tool, significantly improves wildlife populations and habitat.

Biologists with the Virginia Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) say that prescribed fire is #GoodFire. Though it may seem like an oxymoron that fire in an area can improve habitat for wildlife, that’s precisely what prescribed fire does when applied to specific habitat types with planning and forethought. Just after the application of #GoodFire to a site, the landscape is charred and bare; but new grass, wildflowers and tree growth begin again immediately, with green shoots poking up through the blackened earth. DWR’s Big Woods Wildlife Management Area, for example, is a stellar example of how prescribed fire can dramatically improve habitat for wildlife, including the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker.