OUTDOORS: Black snakes and Copperheads

We now often find snake skins in our yard, sometimes smaller garter snake skins and sometimes the much larger black snake skins. One thing I find interesting: a shed skin is always much longer than the snake that shed it. That’s because the skin covers both the top and bottom of each scale. So, if you find a four-foot skin, the snake was actually much smaller.

Black snakes are quite common in Virginia, but there are two types: North American rat snakes and black racers. Of the two, the racers are known to kill other snakes, while the rat snakes stick mostly to other foods.

Both types of black snakes are nonvenomous, with white or grayish bellies and their diet consists mostly of rodents and other small animals. They also eat birds and bird eggs. I have a friend with a chicken house and he hates black snakes. They not only eat the hens’ eggs, but they will also sometimes strangle and kill the hen herself. So, black snakes aren’t welcomed everywhere.

Black snakes will generally slither away when confronted with a human, but sometimes become aggressive when they are molting—even the skin on their eyes sheds. At that point, they can’t see well and are more likely to attack out of self-defense.