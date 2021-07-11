OUTDOORS: Black snakes and Copperheads

They say—whoever “they” are—that if you have black snakes around, you won’t have copperheads. The two types of snakes are natural enemies. And it’s better to have a harmless black snake or two than a nest of poisonous copperheads.
Recently, however, I heard just the opposite—copperheads and black snakes coexist. This source said that the black snake/copperhead myth was just that, an old wives’ tale.
So which is it? My friend Chris Johnson and I were having this discussion and he sent me a picture that more or less settles the argument. As you can see, the black snake is getting ready to have the copperhead for dinner. On occasion, however, if both snakes find a cozy place to hibernate, they will share those quarters. But the copperhead better wake up first or it could be his last sleepover.
I have always liked having black snakes around. We once had a small cottage in Twin Lakes near Quinque and one day as I was picking up a piece of lumber from my pile, I discovered a huge black snake taking a nap. He was most disturbed to have been bothered and grumbled a bit as he slithered away, but the next day he was back beneath the lumber. As it turns out, our little cabin had attracted mice and I had been trying to trap them, but Br’er Black Snake had a better idea—he ate them. Soon, we saw no more mice. A black snake is always there for a reason and that reason is usually food, such as rodents.
We now often find snake skins in our yard, sometimes smaller garter snake skins and sometimes the much larger black snake skins. One thing I find interesting: a shed skin is always much longer than the snake that shed it. That’s because the skin covers both the top and bottom of each scale. So, if you find a four-foot skin, the snake was actually much smaller.
Black snakes are quite common in Virginia, but there are two types: North American rat snakes and black racers. Of the two, the racers are known to kill other snakes, while the rat snakes stick mostly to other foods.
Both types of black snakes are nonvenomous, with white or grayish bellies and their diet consists mostly of rodents and other small animals. They also eat birds and bird eggs. I have a friend with a chicken house and he hates black snakes. They not only eat the hens’ eggs, but they will also sometimes strangle and kill the hen herself. So, black snakes aren’t welcomed everywhere.
Black snakes will generally slither away when confronted with a human, but sometimes become aggressive when they are molting—even the skin on their eyes sheds. At that point, they can’t see well and are more likely to attack out of self-defense.
A word of caution: just because black snakes are nonvenomous, you don’t want to get bitten by one. First, it hurts, and second, you may be exposed to bacteria, which can lead to infection. So if you see a black snake—and if you don’t have chickens—keep your distance, leave it alone and let this creature do what it does best: eat mice.