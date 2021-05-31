OUTDOORS: Birds Gone Wild!

“By Monday,” she said, “the nuisance bird had started taking out his aggression on both of our vehicles, scratching up all four side-view mirrors and the windows on the sides facing the sun and pooping all over both of our cars during the course of the day.”

This was truly a case of Bad Bird Behavior, but it often happens this time of year.

Birds see their reflections in windows and assume it is a rival. Birds like robins, cardinals, mockingbirds, jays and others are notably aggressive during mating season and are constantly in attack mode. Wild turkeys can also be in a fighting mood during the spring season. A friend in Waynesboro said that a wild turkey kept picking a fight with a garden tiller in his back yard. These birds are willing to go at it in order to defend their turf.