OUTDOORS: Be a Sloppy Groundskeeper

We leave the leaves alone in our yard in many places and the robins are the prime beneficiaries. As soon as the ground turns wet, the robins come in droves, scratching and clawing at the leaves and gobbling up the worms and insects they uncover.

Also, don’t clean up the garden. Old weeds and stalks can provide both food and shelter for birds and animals as well as a place for insects to lay eggs. Seed heads are nature’s birdfeeders.

When I was a boy in West Virginia, we had lots of quail. I remember my Dad pulling up into the driveways of homes in the country, asking for permission to hunt. Almost always, the answer was yes. The first place we hunted was the old garden spot. If there was a covey of quail around, they were either in or near the garden. Grown-up gardens are bird magnets.

And be conservative with spraying. Chemicals on your lawn make a yard less healthy. Spray with insecticides only if absolutely necessary.