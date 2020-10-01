OUTDOORS: All quiet on the bird front

By Jim Brewer

What a difference between now and June. Earlier in the summer, birds were going nuts in our yard, chasing away real and imagined enemies, feeding and guarding the chicks and fighting for position at the feeders. Now, it’s quiet and peaceful and many birds have moved on.

I heard a robin yesterday, but didn’t see him. Robins are funny because they come and go for reasons only robins understand. One day, there are none and the next day the yard is filled with the orange-breasted birds. They have largely migrated during this dry spell, but I expect they’ll be back with the first extended fall rains. The catbirds, too, have skipped town. My bluebirds stayed away for over a month, but I saw them yesterday—the adult male and his three offspring. We are down to two pairs of cardinals, but later in the fall more will come to our bird baths and feeders. We generally have between eight or 10 in our yard during the winter months. My sole brown thrasher has not left, yet, but will probably go wherever thrashers go in a few weeks.

I have one pair of goldfinches and tons of house finches and sparrows. An assortment of woodpeckers, titmice and wrens make regular visits to the suet bars as doves and sparrows peck around on the ground for loose seeds, and the hummers are still buzzing around.