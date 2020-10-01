OUTDOORS: All quiet on the bird front

By Jim Brewer
What a difference between now and June. Earlier in the summer, birds were going nuts in our yard, chasing away real and imagined enemies, feeding and guarding the chicks and fighting for position at the feeders. Now, it’s quiet and peaceful and many birds have moved on.
I heard a robin yesterday, but didn’t see him. Robins are funny because they come and go for reasons only robins understand. One day, there are none and the next day the yard is filled with the orange-breasted birds. They have largely migrated during this dry spell, but I expect they’ll be back with the first extended fall rains. The catbirds, too, have skipped town. My bluebirds stayed away for over a month, but I saw them yesterday—the adult male and his three offspring. We are down to two pairs of cardinals, but later in the fall more will come to our bird baths and feeders. We generally have between eight or 10 in our yard during the winter months. My sole brown thrasher has not left, yet, but will probably go wherever thrashers go in a few weeks.
I have one pair of goldfinches and tons of house finches and sparrows. An assortment of woodpeckers, titmice and wrens make regular visits to the suet bars as doves and sparrows peck around on the ground for loose seeds, and the hummers are still buzzing around.
A few weeks ago, I saw the biggest hummingbird ever. He was at least twice as large as the tiny hummers that regularly visit my feeders, and he had such a long bill we named him Pinocchio. Another birder told me that he had a friend who was visited by a violet-crowned hummingbird, one of the largest hummers and normally a summertime resident of Arizona. Seemingly, the hummingbird set his GPS on the wrong wave-length and flew to Virginia.
The violet crowned hummingbird is a relatively newcomer north of Mexico, so he may not yet have his boundaries set in stone. The Audubon Society says that this good-sized hummingbird was not found nesting in the United States until 1959.
I couldn’t tell if my large hummingbird guest was violet or not because the sun was behind the bird, but he was big, I know that for sure. He stayed around for a week or so and then vamoosed. I wonder if anyone else has seen him or any of his large relatives.
About the only personal contact I have now with my backyard birds is with the blue jays. There are four in all, two adults and two juveniles. Whenever they see me in the backyard, they screech and squawk, and if I don’t go the shed and toss out some peanuts, they let me know about it. They love peanuts, and I enjoy watching them stuff four or five in their beaks and fly to the nearest tree limb to wolf them down.
Soon, food will be scarce and my backyard bird activity will increase. A little fresh water and a wide assortment of food is all it takes to draw these interesting creatures to most any back yard.
—Contact Jim Brewer at j44brewer@gmail.com
