OUTDOORS: All about crickets

My wife Nancy suggested crickets. She had seen live crickets for sale in a local pet store.

Why not? I bought a small box that supposedly contained 25 to 30 live crickets. Recalling my past experience with catching live crickets, I let Nancy open the box and—of course—crickets went in every direction. When we could catch them and toss them in the pond, the frogs were all over them.

Encouraged, I ordered a box of 500 small crickets on-line and they arrived a few days later.

“Don’t open that box in the house,” my wife warned.

“Don’t worry, I’ve got it under control,” I responded.

Famous last words to be sure.

With careful planning, I put the small container of crickets in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. This would make them dormant enough that I could then easily dump them into a container I thought to be perfect. It was a large, plastic blueberry container with holes on the top. Certainly, the crickets could not jump up through those holes. The crickets would be happy with plenty of air to breathe and I could use them for frog food as needed.