OUTDOORS: All about crickets

If anyone ever tells you that fish are going crazy over live crickets as bait, ask them about their second choice. Crickets can be hazardous to your nerves, home and marriage. Let me explain.
I once rented a boat and asked the marina operator about the best bait. He said they were catching huge bluegills on live crickets, so I bought a dozen. When I came to a likely cove, I gently opened the paper box and crickets went everywhere—all over the boat. I was finally able to catch one cricket out of the dozen and put it on the hook. Immediately, a fish swiped my bait and I fished with artificial lures the rest of the day. I didn’t catch many fish, but at least I didn’t have to deal with runaway crickets.
This week, I had another harrowing experience with crickets.
We have a small goldfish pond and this spring I put a half dozen tadpoles in the pond. Three have now made it to “frog-hood.”
I have never fed frogs before, but I read about others with garden ponds that did indeed feed their frogs, so we decided to experiment in an effort to keep the frogs from moving on to greener pastures.
I keep live meal worms in the downstairs refrigerator that I feed to my bluebirds, so I retrieved a few and tossed them in the pond near the baby frogs. No takers. If it’s not alive and kicking, frogs simply won’t eat it. They will never eat anything that’s dead. I think it’s in their amphibian code of conduct or something. However, if we held the meal worms in our hands till they warmed and started to wiggle, the frogs would sometimes eat them. Trouble is, most meal worms aren’t good swimmers and they sank before the frogs could get to them.
My wife Nancy suggested crickets. She had seen live crickets for sale in a local pet store.
Why not? I bought a small box that supposedly contained 25 to 30 live crickets. Recalling my past experience with catching live crickets, I let Nancy open the box and—of course—crickets went in every direction. When we could catch them and toss them in the pond, the frogs were all over them.
Encouraged, I ordered a box of 500 small crickets on-line and they arrived a few days later.
“Don’t open that box in the house,” my wife warned.
“Don’t worry, I’ve got it under control,” I responded.
Famous last words to be sure.
With careful planning, I put the small container of crickets in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes. This would make them dormant enough that I could then easily dump them into a container I thought to be perfect. It was a large, plastic blueberry container with holes on the top. Certainly, the crickets could not jump up through those holes. The crickets would be happy with plenty of air to breathe and I could use them for frog food as needed.
The first part of my plan went well. The crickets were cool and calm as I dumped them in the blueberry container. But what I hadn’t reckoned on was that not only were there holes in the top of the container, but all along the sides. I didn’t see those. I turned my back just once and when I looked around, crickets were going everywhere. I crammed the container in a large bowl and covered it, then went about the chore of trying to catch hundreds of runaway crickets. My best weapon was a broom and dustpan. I caught a good many that way, but many escaped and are now living in little cricket communes beneath our appliances and furniture.
Come fall, I expect evening serenades from our choir of crickets. That is, if Nancy lets me stick around.
