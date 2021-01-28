OUTDOORS: A passenger hawk

I am aware of passenger pigeons, the wild pigeons that once numbered in the billions but are now extinct. I must admit, though, that I had never heard of passenger hawks—until recently.

A friend told me of a strange experience that happened to one of his friends. The man was driving on the interstate in Augusta County when the car in front of him clipped a hawk, which was chasing a bird in flight. The hawk fell to the side of the highway. The man got out to check on the fallen bird. It seemed to be alive, but was knocked totally unconscious.

So what do you do with a hawk that has been knocked down for the count?

First, he picked up the bird and put it on the floorboard in the front of his truck. Being close to the Wildlife Center, a wildlife rescue service in Waynesboro, he called ahead to explain the situation. The folks at the Wildlife Center thought he said he had a hawk in his trunk, not his truck, and they assumed it was dead. They weren’t at all optimistic, but told him to bring it in anyway.