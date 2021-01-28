OUTDOORS: A passenger hawk

I am aware of passenger pigeons, the wild pigeons that once numbered in the billions but are now extinct. I must admit, though, that I had never heard of passenger hawks—until recently.
A friend told me of a strange experience that happened to one of his friends. The man was driving on the interstate in Augusta County when the car in front of him clipped a hawk, which was chasing a bird in flight. The hawk fell to the side of the highway. The man got out to check on the fallen bird. It seemed to be alive, but was knocked totally unconscious.
So what do you do with a hawk that has been knocked down for the count?
First, he picked up the bird and put it on the floorboard in the front of his truck. Being close to the Wildlife Center, a wildlife rescue service in Waynesboro, he called ahead to explain the situation. The folks at the Wildlife Center thought he said he had a hawk in his trunk, not his truck, and they assumed it was dead. They weren’t at all optimistic, but told him to bring it in anyway.
While en route to the Wildlife Center, the hawk, likely an immature Cooper’s Hawk, came to and hopped up on the console beside the driver, trying to clear its head while enjoying the drive. It’s not every day you have a hawk in your car or truck riding shotgun, but he did. The man continued to drive until he reached the Wildlife Center.
Once again, he called the front desk and asked how he should proceed. Still confused, they said, “Just bring it in.” So the Good Samaritan picked up the hawk in his bare hands and the hawk offered no resistance whatsoever. Together, they went inside and the folks at the center were stunned. It was indeed a live hawk.
The prognosis was good. There were no fractures and except for being a bit groggy, the hawk was no worse for the wear.
I’m sure the young hawk is now sailing along somewhere, checking the fields for prey; but it will probably be a little more cautious when hunting along the interstate from now on.
Don’t Feed the Bears
That might go without saying at a National Park where a big bear might want to climb in your car, but the Virginia Wildlife Service says to be careful about feeding any wild animals. This time of year, it’s tempting to toss out some scraps for a visiting raccoon or corn for deer, but that’s not a good idea for several reasons. First, wild animals need to be that—wild. They need that natural fear of humans for their own protection. And a wild animal can be dangerous.
Artificial feeding of wild animals can alter their natural movements. Feeding ducks, they say, can cause the birds not to migrate as they should. Feeding from humans can also cause animals to congregate where the spread of disease is more likely.
And it’s illegal to feed deer. In Greene, Madison, Orange and Albemarle counties (among others) it is against the law to feed deer at any time during the year.
“Feeding deer can unnaturally increase deer populations and damage natural habitats, increase the likelihood for disease transmission, increase human-deer conflicts, such as deer/vehicle collisions, and diminish the wild nature of deer,” according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
So, admire any furry visitors that may pay you a visit and allow them to simply move on in their natural environment.
