OUTDOORS: A guide to the Eastern Shore

For those without a camper, Cherrystone rents furnished cottages and trailers that sleep up to five or six. We have enjoyed staying at both the cottages and the trailers, but I like the cottages best.

If camping is not your thing, there is a very nice motel, Sunset Beach Resort, near Cape Charles. The location is unbeatable, just a mile north of the Bridge Tunnel. The Resort has an inviting sandy beach on the shore of the bay with a great little restaurant and bar.

Once on the Eastern Shore, the best thing to do is—nothing. Simply kick back and relax. The number two activity is best accomplished with a fishing rod and reel. There are lots and lots of great fishing opportunities.

If you have a boat, you’re in luck. Great, great spots are at the Bridge Tunnel itself, just a couple miles from the Cape Charles ramp. There is also a boat ramp behind the Wildlife Refuge just north of the Tunnel that is just a hop, skip and a jump to the High Rise at the tunnel. Other hotspots include the Concrete Ships at Kiptopeke and The Cell to the north.