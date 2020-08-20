OUTDOOR: How to attract birds

A survey in 2016 found that more than 45 million people watch birds both around their homes and away from home. That figure has recently increased dramatically thanks to the virus now plaguing us. With people confined to their homes and yards, they have turned to watching and feeding birds in record numbers. Sales of seed and birding equipment have gone through the roof. Birding is indeed big business, generating in excess of $41 billion dollars. That’s billion with a “b.”
Bird watching and attracting birds has become one of my passions. It started years ago when I saw a bluebird at our birdbath. Bluebirds at that time were threatened by starlings and other birds taking over their natural nesting sites. They have since made a tremendous comeback as hundreds of thousands of bluebird houses have been erected across the nation. But I was intrigued by the visit of this lovely blue creature. The thing that drew him was water, just a simple birdbath. More than even food, birds are attracted to water. If you have a source of water in your yard, they will pay you lots of visits.
Too often, people assume a feeder with some cheap birdseed will do the trick, and it does to a degree, but of you really want to attract lots of different birds here are some bits of advice from my very amateur career as a bird watcher.
For starters, put out a birdbath or several birdbaths. They don’t have to be concrete; a simple shallow bowl will do the job, but keep the water fresh and clean. In the winter, put a birdbath heater in the bowl or bowls and you will draw birds like never before.
Food is also important and the right kind of food will do wonders. Birdseed is often sold in 10- and 20-pound bags and the cheapest bags will have some sunflower and millet seeds, but lots of a filler called milo, a grain harvested from sorghum plants. It’s the small reddish brown seed and most birds don’t eat it. Birds will peck away at the good seeds but ignore the milo. So if you want to attract birds, avoid the bargain basement seeds and buy premium birdseed with no milo.
I go one step better and use sunflower chips in my main feeder (I have several).
Sunflower chips, or hearts, attract practically every bird found in Central Virginia. Some birds, like cardinals, chickadees and titmice, can remove the sunflower hearts from the shells with their beaks, but others, especially bluebirds, cannot. They can, however, eat and digest the hearts from sunflowers. Every bird from red bellied woodpeckers to tiny chickadees enjoys sunflower hearts.
I also supplement my feeder with suet stations. I recently found a product called a Peanut Bar that draws birds in droves. They much prefer it to regular suet. I have four catbirds that have become home bodies, never straying far from the peanut bars. I also have a feeder with thistle seed that draws gold and house finches.
I have also found that not all birds like to fly to feeders. Some prefer to feed on the ground—doves, sparrows and thrashers come to mind. For them, I scatter seeds on the ground. I also like to keep a few crows around, to help keep the hawks at bay, and for them, and for the jays, I strew peanuts and cracked corn.
A final bit of advice; so you don’t end up simply feeding squirrels, they will eat anything, get a baffle and secure it halfway up the pole on your feeder. This keeps the squirrels out.
Birds I enjoy, squirrels, not so much.
Contact Jim Brewer at j44brewer@gmail.com
