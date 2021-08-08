On the importance of soil health

Bendfeldt said it applies to the average landowner, too.

“4 the Soil is trying to help everyone realize that soil is not dirt—it’s alive,” he said. “It’s part of photosynthesis, the process for absorbing the carbon and giving off the oxygen that we breathe. We’re trying to get as many people as possible—from farmers to producers to homeowners to consumers—to take the pledge to be 4 the Soil.”

Bendfeldt, who lives in Rockingham County, said people in our region love the outdoors, whether fishing, canoeing, kayaking or swimming.

“Healthy soil helps keep the water as clean and clear as possible so that we can all enjoy,” he said.

Lawrence said for hundreds of years, European settlers degraded the soils in our area.