Nothing sweet about the Oriental bittersweet vine

Hunt for Oriental bittersweet along forest edges, in clearings, garden beds and borders and along fence rows. Be especially vigilant at the bases of trees. You can effectively rip vines from the ground if the soil is moist by gripping the crown and twisting and tugging. Be sure you get the entire root system. Any roots left behind can resprout. You’ll know you have the correct species if you see orange roots. Even small seedlings exhibit orange roots. Hand-pulling works well for small vines, but large vines require stronger methods. Cut stems that are one or more inches in diameter and spray the cut surface with undiluted concentrated herbicide in a labeled spray bottle used only for that purpose. You can also use a foliar herbicide on the leaves of small vines; spray as much of the foliage as you can without spraying overhead. Avoid spraying desirable plants.