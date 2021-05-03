NGPS celebrates reading, dogs with reverse parade

“There were some morning meeting slideshows that they had where they could talk about their favorite pet—just question starters to kind of get them excited about them all reading the book together,” Alicea said. “Like turn and talk to your partner about what you read in the book last night, or let’s listen to a chapter of the book together.”

After the parade, families gathered around their computer screens to join in the read aloud activity. According to Alicea, 66 people logged in despite some local internet outages that evening.

“It’s a nice way to be able to still engage students despite not being able to bring kids in for events with their families,” she said. “We’re just trying to get really creative on how can we still engage families virtually from a distance.”

“This is the sixth year NGPS has held a One School One Book event; (it) has been a successful event from the first year,” said Reading Interventionist Tina Arritt. “It has been a way to bring families into our school community. While this year’s event has been dramatically scaled back, we still felt it would bring our students, teachers and their families together in a special way.”