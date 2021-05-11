New program to help first-time homebuyers

Skyline Community Action Partnership (CAP) celebrated the kickoff of its First-Time Homebuyer Program last Friday with a groundbreaking for the first two homes to be built in the Town of Stanardsville.
“Our First-Time Homebuyer Program is for safe, affordable housing and it’s made possible by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD),” said Skyline CAP Executive Director Simon Fiscus, who took over that role immediately prior to COVID-19 shutdowns. “The funds are distributed by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. We’re going to be building two houses.”
The lot is immediately on the right as you travel on Madison Road from Main Street, across from Stanardsville Baptist Church. Both houses will be on the lot, purchased by Skyline CAP for that purpose in 2019.
Fiscus said Skyline CAP is working with Bethel Builders for the construction of the homes. One home will be a split floor plan rambler with 1,356 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The other home will be a slightly larger one, with 1,590 square feet and three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The total estimated cost of the project is $461,000.
“The First-Time Homebuyer Program allows for the construction of safe and affordable housing and down payment assistance for qualified houses and the opportunity of homeownership provides those households the chance to realize financial gains,” said Rachel Henderson, housing director with Skyline CAP. “Qualified households for the future buyers are defined by the 50% to 80% area median income of Greene County.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the annual median income for households in Greene County is $67,398. Households that make between $34,000 and $54,000 could qualify for this program, and buyers are not yet chosen for the project.
“In addition to the acquisition of the land and the upcoming new construction, Skyline CAP will offer HUD housing counseling services, which are a requirement for the households participating in the program,” Henderson said. “Topics like basic budgeting, credit review, discussion of various loan options, referrals of lenders and how to avoid problems that may lead to delinquency or foreclosure and maintenance of the home are included. HUD data shows that individuals who participate in such counseling are 42% less likely to face foreclosure.”
Delegate Rob Bell, 58th-Albemarle, said homeownership is part of the American Dream.
“You build equity instead of just spending money on rent. It’s the primary asset that most American families have and this is a chance for the two families to do this to start accumulating that equity,” Bell said. “You get to pick the paint color; you get to decide what the bushes look like in front of the house. The first time that the plumbing goes out and the toilet backs up and they say call the superintendent, they’re going to discover what the other half of owning a house is about. Those are the kinds of things that become part of the American Dream, so thank you very, very much for doing this.”
Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, also noted that the location will be part of the walkable town after the next part of the streetscape is completed.
“This will truly be a walkable community,” Martin said. “Whoever lives here is going to be able to walk to the library. The kids are going to be able to walk to school. They’re going to be able to walk up to the grocery store, the Greene County Historical Society Museum and Noon Whistle Pottery. God bless you all for being involved.”
Fiscus said once Skyline CAP creates these projects for those in the 50% to 80% median income range three times, it can begin to use the funds for low-income housing.
“That is our main goal,” he said. “We hope to roll over to the point where we have a nice sum of money to use for that type of project.”
Skyline CAP is a nonprofit community action agency to help provide resources to combat poverty. It is the designated community action agency for Greene, Madison and Orange counties, but these funds are specific to Greene County as part of the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission. Programs are also offered in Fauquier, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Skyline CAP services about 1,700 low-income individuals and nearly 600 households with its programs like: Head Start, a preschool program for at-risk children; Healthy Families, a voluntary home visit program that focuses on enhancing child welfare, health and development; housing programs that provide emergency repairs or housing vouchers for people; and Project Discovery, which provides educational outreach to students in Madison and Orange counties to help them overcome obstacles that might prevent them from graduating.
For information about the First-Time Homebuyer Program, visit skylinecap.org/homebuyer or call (540) 948-3916.