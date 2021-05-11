New program to help first-time homebuyers

“In addition to the acquisition of the land and the upcoming new construction, Skyline CAP will offer HUD housing counseling services, which are a requirement for the households participating in the program,” Henderson said. “Topics like basic budgeting, credit review, discussion of various loan options, referrals of lenders and how to avoid problems that may lead to delinquency or foreclosure and maintenance of the home are included. HUD data shows that individuals who participate in such counseling are 42% less likely to face foreclosure.”

“You build equity instead of just spending money on rent. It’s the primary asset that most American families have and this is a chance for the two families to do this to start accumulating that equity,” Bell said. “You get to pick the paint color; you get to decide what the bushes look like in front of the house. The first time that the plumbing goes out and the toilet backs up and they say call the superintendent, they’re going to discover what the other half of owning a house is about. Those are the kinds of things that become part of the American Dream, so thank you very, very much for doing this.”