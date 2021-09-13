New parks & rec director is ready for collaboration

Bullock defines himself as a “parks and rec kid” growing up, though he didn’t expect to make it a career.

“It came together during my time as an undergraduate student at Old Dominion University where I began my studies as a sports management major,” Bullock said. “Classes filled quickly and I couldn’t join classes that were part of that major so I found recreation-based programs and classes and joined in on them. I will never forget I had an instructor who was speaking to us about the benefits of recreation and they used the tagline that the ‘benefits are endless.’ That program allowed me to be able to reflect on my childhood and experiences with parks and rec programs and that’s when I knew this was something that I wanted to be part of and provide the services for the enjoyment of residents.”

Now Bullock volunteers his time encouraging youths to consider a career in this field, too. He serves on the board of directors for the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society where he has the chance to network with others in the same field.

“We work to develop opportunities to educate professionals and present networking opportunities where they can build relationships and a rapport with one another while continuing to enhance and uplift our profession,” Bullock said.