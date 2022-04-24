New historical marker dedicated for Greene, Rockingham

This spring, the directors of Economic Development and Tourism from Greene, Alan Yost, and Rockingham, Joshua Gooden, worked with Jennifer Loux from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources to update and move the county line historical marker at the top of the mountain on Route 33 to a more accessible location for tourists and community members.

On Thursday, April 14, guests from Greene and Rockingham counties gathered across from the entrance to the Shenandoah National Park for the unveiling of the new historical marker. Deanna Gephart and Sally Wolfe-Garrison welcomed the group and Jean Rexroad read the new verbiage aloud:

“Formed from Orange County in 1838, this rural Piedmont county was named for Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene, Revolutionary War hero. In 1722, Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood issued the Octonia land grant to eight Virginians; the Octonia Stone, five miles southeast of here, is a rare stone boundary marker that designates the westernmost edge of this 24,000-acre grant. William Stanard, heir to a portion of this grant, founded Stanardsville, the county seat, in 1794. The county’s courthouse, built in the Roman Revival style popularized by Thomas Jefferson, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In the 1930s, 15% of Greene County’s land was acquired to form Shenandoah National Park.”

The surprise late-April snowstorm on Monday made the trip up to capture photos especially interesting, according to Yost.