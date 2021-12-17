New group forms to support business women in Greene

While chatting at the annual Quad-County business summit in Orange, two Greene County businesswomen discovered a mutual wish that they could join a professional group without commuting into Charlottesville. Knowing of no such group, they decided to form one of their own. Women in Business in Greene County held its first official meeting last week at the Stanardsville Station on Main St. in Stanardsville.

“What our leaders need are the soft skills of communication, personal growth and development, emotional awareness and really good leadership skills,” she said during her pitch presentation at the summit in October. “I bring in my 20 years of leadership experience, the suite of products I have through the John Maxwell team … and now I can go into schools and train educators and staff on how to teach students these soft skills that we’re talking about. It gives them the leadership skills to both graduate from high school and then be able to either enter college or the workforce already ahead of the game.”