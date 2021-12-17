New group forms to support business women in Greene

While chatting at the annual Quad-County business summit in Orange, two Greene County businesswomen discovered a mutual wish that they could join a professional group without commuting into Charlottesville. Knowing of no such group, they decided to form one of their own. Women in Business in Greene County held its first official meeting last week at the Stanardsville Station on Main St. in Stanardsville.
Andrea Johnson of The Intentional Optimist LLC offers business and leadership coaching using a variety of behavioral and values assessment tools.
“What our leaders need are the soft skills of communication, personal growth and development, emotional awareness and really good leadership skills,” she said during her pitch presentation at the summit in October. “I bring in my 20 years of leadership experience, the suite of products I have through the John Maxwell team … and now I can go into schools and train educators and staff on how to teach students these soft skills that we’re talking about. It gives them the leadership skills to both graduate from high school and then be able to either enter college or the workforce already ahead of the game.”
Inspired by her pitch presentation, the Greene County Record reached out to local businesswomen to set up a meeting—with Johnson at the helm.
“Part of coming together is supporting each other and giving each other the encouragement that we need and networking,” Johnson said at the informal lunch meeting Dec. 8. “We want to make sure that this is the kind of community where we know that we have each other’s back.”
Those who were available for the lunch meeting introduced themselves and their businesses and shared ideas of what community means to them. Kelly Jane Chivvis of Kelly Jane Fitness shared her story of building her personal training business in Deer Lake Estates; Gabrielle Strauss gave insights into being a female property manager in a generally male-dominated field; Martha Ledford shared how her career path led to purchasing land for farming and vacation rentals at Cair Paravel Enterprises; and Margaret Myers of Little Brook Farm expressed a hope of connecting with others who are just beginning their entrepreneurial journeys.
The Facebook group has more than 100 members, and Johnson said she hopes to find more evening and weekend times for casual meet-ups to get to know more members after the holidays. For now, the focus is on building relationships, networking and brainstorming for collaborative events in the spring. For more information, contact andrea@theintentionaloptimist.com.