New Auto Tech teacher fills in the gaps for students

“I try to give a period on the computer going over what we’re supposed to do, and then try to do some hands-on that second period,” VanDyke said. “I just couldn’t imagine sitting here the whole class doing (online work). But to say that, the program that we use is really cool, how in-depth it is. You can take the leads and move it just like it’s a real multimeter; you can switch the dial—it’s very cool. For an engine, you can click on a coil and it’ll bring the coil up and show you where the coil goes. It’s not hands-on where you’re putting it in, but I was really impressed by it and it’s stuff that they can do outside of class.”

For interested students—or anyone looking to bone up on vehicle knowledge, VanDyke says there’s absolutely nothing wrong with turning to our old pal, Google.

“You’ve got the most powerful tool in the world in your hand,” he said. “A lot of mechanics might be proud and not want to use the G-word, but if you’re on the road, I mean that’s a pretty powerful tool to look up (a warning light, etc.) to get you in the general area. Then if you have a little knowledge about it, you’re well on your way. We have another good tool here too called All Data, and you can look up any vehicle, from looking up technical service bulletins (TSBs) on it to how to do something on it.”