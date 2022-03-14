Montpelier honors Madison’s birthday

Montpelier, the home of James Madison, is celebrating the 271st anniversary of the birth of James Madison with a week of events from March 14 through March 20.

In addition to its annual presidential wreath-laying on Madison’s birthday anniversary, Montpelier is hosting some new events this year to focus on Madison’s complicated legacy and its new Constitution initiative.

“Over the next 10 years, we’re focusing on the Constitution, its roots in Madison’s beliefs – that an engaged populace is essential – but then also to study the shortcomings and successes of the Constitution, both when it was written and through the years,” says Montpelier President and CEO Roy Young. “So basically, we’re focusing on the Constitution in a way to talk about all people on site, but also as a way to help people find their place in history.”

A week of virtual events are scheduled through the week with on-site tours and activities to follow on the weekend (March 19-20).

“Offering a week’s worth of virtual programming and then a big Saturday of on-site programming is a way to include the entire country in our educational programs,” says Young.

Kicking off the week of events is a virtual interview between Young and U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger to discuss the new Constitution initiative as well as civic engagement in democracy. The interview will be on March 14 at 7 p.m. and is available through Zoom.

Information on all the events can be found at www.montpelier.org.

On March 15, at 7 p.m., Kim Wehle, tenured Professor of Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law, will host a virtual book talk to discuss her latest publication, “How to Think to Think Like a Lawyer – and Why.”

Wednesday, March 16, Montpelier will remember Madison’s birthday with the U.S. Marine Corps laying the traditional presidential wreath at Madison’s tomb. The ceremony will be broadcast through Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

“Those folks who are interested in laying a wreath can get in contact with the staff at Montpelier and they can come on Saturday, March 19,” says Montpelier’s Public Historian Katie Crawford-Lackey.

On March 17, at 7 p.m., archaeologists, historic preservationists and researchers from Montpelier can be joined in a virtual panel discussion highlighting the history of the Madison planter’s cottage.

The cottage was recently discovered to be Madison’s boyhood home during the construction of the Montpelier house and later served as home and kitchen for enslaved cooks.

“It’s going to explore the history of that structure associated with Madison’s childhood but also the enslaved community,” says Crawford-Lackey.

Activities for children and on-site tours including a highlights tour, Bill of Rights tour, enslaved community tour and cemetery tour will be held throughout the weekend, March 19 and 20. Tour times and registration information is available on Montpelier’s website.

“On Saturday, Mr. Madison himself is going to be on site,” says Young.

John Douglas Hall, who portrays James Madison, can be found on Montpelier’s grounds throughout the day on March 19.

Young hopes the week of events will incentivize membership at Montpelier and leave people intrigued about Montpelier’s history and Madison’s involvement in the foundation of the United States.

“I hope that long-term we attract people to visit our site on an ongoing basis to learn about their place in our history as well as the founding era in the history of our country,” says Young.

“The events as part of this week will definitely highlight the Constitution, not just as this centuries-old document but as a living framework that influences all of our everyday lives,” added Crawford-Lackey. “But it’s also about the inherent contradictions of the Constitution and Madison himself, specifically about slavery in this institution that is equally a part of Montpelier’s history. So I hope folks really delve into the complexities of the site and Madison’s history and come away with a deeper understanding of how the constitution and his legacy impact our everyday lives.”

For more information, to register for virtual programs or tours, visit www.montpelier.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.