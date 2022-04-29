Miss Greene crowned Dogwood Festival Queen

On Saturday, April 23, Miss Greene 2022 DeAnna Roach represented Greene County in the annual Dogwood Festival and parade in downtown Charlottesville.

Winning Dogwood Queen (a first for Greene in many years), she will represent both Greene and Dogwood for the coming year.

The Greene County float, featuring court members from the other age categories in the Miss Greene pageant, also won Best Float in the parade.

“It was a great day for Greene,” said Miss Greene pageant director Stephanie Dowell.

Tiny Miss Greene Hallie Shifflett, Little Mister Greene Karter Lauer, Little Miss Greene Sofie Street, Petite Miss Greene Kylah Morris, Pre-teen Miss Greene Lacie Morris and Junior Miss Greene McKenna Branham rode on the float to show their support for their county and their Miss Greene representative.