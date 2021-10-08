Meet GOP candidates at Pig Roast

Bennie Dodd and Friends is the band who will perform throughout the day. There will also be a pumpkin painting contest for the kids.

“I’m excited that Glenn Youngkin is coming to this area,” said Kimmy Kruskamp, second vice chair of the GCRC.

Kruskamp said early voting in Virginia has made things a little more challenging.

“We have to focus on getting people out to vote,” she said. “The elections are happening now. I think people are starting to realize how important it is. People are still afraid to (send ballots in early) in case they don’t count. Our Registrar’s Office has made it so easy to vote early in person. You see your ballot go into the machine and it’s done.”

Kruskamp said the pig roast gets people energized to vote—even with early voting under way.

“I think the people of Greene are energized regardless,” she said. “Our meetings have been really productive every month. We meet the third Thursday of the month at Blue Ridge Café; we break bread with one another and people are really energized. It’s a really positive gathering and it’s really cool to see it.”