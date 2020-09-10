Medical supply closet helps uninsured in Greene

Medical care can be expensive, even if you rarely visit a doctor’s office. One of many resources available to Greene County residents is a Community Medical Supply Closet, in operation since 2018 through the Greene Care Clinic.

“This community resource will help reduce the financial stress of those facing a medical condition, especially when the individual has no insurance or has insurance that doesn’t cover these items,” said clinic Executive Director Pam Morris. “It is also a place where unused medical supplies can be donated and be put to use to help others.”

Under the direction of Janet Call, who was the director of the clinic at the time, the supply closet was created in partnership with United Way, who helped to clear out the donated building for this use as a part of their annual Day of Caring in 2018. Situated on Ford Avenue across from the courthouse, the closet is open on Mondays mornings for donation drop-offs and pick-ups of needed medical supplies in the community.

“We will have a volunteer available from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays for donation drop-offs and for pick-ups and we ask that folks wear a mask,” Morris said. “Folks can also call the clinic and leave a message and someone will contact them to schedule a time if they aren’t able to come on Mondays.”

The closet is coordinated by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Linda Weiler, Charlene Burch and Francoise Saverot, as well as the clinic’s front desk coordinator, Katina McCain. All are Greene County Residents.