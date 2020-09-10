Medical supply closet helps uninsured in Greene

Medical care can be expensive, even if you rarely visit a doctor’s office. One of many resources available to Greene County residents is a Community Medical Supply Closet, in operation since 2018 through the Greene Care Clinic.
“This community resource will help reduce the financial stress of those facing a medical condition, especially when the individual has no insurance or has insurance that doesn’t cover these items,” said clinic Executive Director Pam Morris. “It is also a place where unused medical supplies can be donated and be put to use to help others.”
Under the direction of Janet Call, who was the director of the clinic at the time, the supply closet was created in partnership with United Way, who helped to clear out the donated building for this use as a part of their annual Day of Caring in 2018. Situated on Ford Avenue across from the courthouse, the closet is open on Mondays mornings for donation drop-offs and pick-ups of needed medical supplies in the community.
“We will have a volunteer available from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays for donation drop-offs and for pick-ups and we ask that folks wear a mask,” Morris said. “Folks can also call the clinic and leave a message and someone will contact them to schedule a time if they aren’t able to come on Mondays.”
The closet is coordinated by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Linda Weiler, Charlene Burch and Francoise Saverot, as well as the clinic’s front desk coordinator, Katina McCain. All are Greene County Residents.
“We ask for everyone’s patience since the closet is coordinated by all volunteers,” Morris said. “Anyone can request an item or make a donation—they do not have to be a patient of the clinic. The recipient does not have to fill out an application to receive the supplies and they don’t need to meet any financial criteria.”
Items available—all free of charge—include crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, shower chairs, commodes, electric beds, ace bandages and compression socks, adult briefs, colostomy supplies, oxygen tubing and supplies, nebulizer machines and more. Donations of canes, crutches, wheelchairs and power scooters, walkers, and unopened packages of bandages and briefs are always accepted. The full list of available items as well as needed items for donations is available at greenecareclinic.org/community-medical-supply-closet.
“Folks are encouraged to re-donate items that can be reused once they no longer need them,” Morris said. “For example, to return a wheelchair or crutches.”
It is important to note that no medications or syringes are kept in the community medical supply closet, nor are they accepted as donations. While pickup and delivery services are not currently available, the clinic is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization and volunteers can provide a tax donation receipt upon request.
The Greene Care Clinic is a free health care clinic for uninsured persons who do not qualify for Medicaid or Medicare. Open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the clinic is located at 39 Stanard St. in Stanardsville. For more information, visit www.greenecareclinic.org or call (434) 985-7000.
