Market preview: opening April 3

The Greene County Farmer’s Market is back and better than ever. The weekly event will kick off Saturday, April 3 and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of October at the Greene Commons Pavilion, 40 Celt Road behind the county administration building in Stanardsville. Parking is free and plentiful and curbside pickup is also available.

“I’m looking forward to this season at the market,” said Margaret Myers of Little Brook Farm. “We have new vendors joining this year, which is always fun. This season, I’m switching up products a bit—I’ve decided not to sell chickens this year, and instead will be selling pork again, so I’m looking forward to all the good sausage and chops.”

The 2020 season saw vendors adapting to delayed openings, vendor restrictions, social distancing limitations and funding hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but market manager Judy Berger has high hopes for 2021.

“At the end of last year’s season we were allowed to add artisan vendors to our lineup in addition to food vendors,” she said. “When we hosted our holiday market, we attracted several new craft vendors in the area; many of them have returned to participate this season. In addition, the governor has just deemed farmers markets as essential businesses during an emergency.”