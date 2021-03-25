Market preview: opening April 3

The Greene County Farmer’s Market is back and better than ever. The weekly event will kick off Saturday, April 3 and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of October at the Greene Commons Pavilion, 40 Celt Road behind the county administration building in Stanardsville. Parking is free and plentiful and curbside pickup is also available.
“I’m looking forward to this season at the market,” said Margaret Myers of Little Brook Farm. “We have new vendors joining this year, which is always fun. This season, I’m switching up products a bit—I’ve decided not to sell chickens this year, and instead will be selling pork again, so I’m looking forward to all the good sausage and chops.”
The 2020 season saw vendors adapting to delayed openings, vendor restrictions, social distancing limitations and funding hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but market manager Judy Berger has high hopes for 2021.
“At the end of last year’s season we were allowed to add artisan vendors to our lineup in addition to food vendors,” she said. “When we hosted our holiday market, we attracted several new craft vendors in the area; many of them have returned to participate this season. In addition, the governor has just deemed farmers markets as essential businesses during an emergency.”
With the opening of the Greene Commons pavilion and stage in 2019, hopes were high for 2020 to be a year of free public events such as concerts, weddings, birthday parties and more—until the pandemic reared its ugly face. Berger and others fought for the right of the market to open as an essential way to boost food availability to local residents, arguing that open-air shopping was fairly safe compared to indoor grocery shopping and that supporting local farmers and vendors was vital to surviving the pandemic economically.
The market reached out to its food vendors and set up online ordering and curbside pickup, and the market opened April 18 with handwashing stations, social distance between vendors and mask requirements for in-person shoppers.
“So much has happened since last year,” said Celine Fitzgerald of Creative Wiszdom, who is currently recovering from double cataract surgery. “However, I was busy before the surgery and have stars and birdhouses, painted ceramic jar shapes and flower magnets. I’ll be bringing some Easter eggs, too. My husband is busy painting his sun catchers—some even have wind chimes attached. I can’t wait to see you all again.”
On March 18, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed house bill 2302, officially declaring that farmers markets are to be treated as grocery stores during a state of emergency. As such, they are permitted to remain open as essential businesses during an emergency, such as the coronavirus pandemic. For more information on the bill, visit vafma.org/its-official-farmers-markets-are-essential.
The expansion of online ordering will make this year’s market even more accessible for patrons and vendors, according to Berger.
“We have a wonderful web designer who set up our online store and walked each vendor through the process,” she said. “Some vendors sell directly on the Greene Commons site (greenecommons.com) while others are linked to their website where customers shop and purchase. The process has gone smoothly and customers are happy with it as well.”
While online ordering for curbside pickup last year initially saw around 60 orders per week, this dwindled over time as more customers began to shop in person. Attendance at the market averaged around 170 to 200 patrons per week by the late summer and early autumn, compared to 300 weekly visitors in 2019. Some vendors who did attend regularly reported increased sales and a few even sold out of their stock completely, according to Berger.
“This year folks will be able to order directly from our website and have weekly access to our full range of products,” said Martha Ledford of Cair Paravel Enterprises. “We will be bringing selected meat products and a range of breads to market weekly—I have been working on challah and am pleased with its success so will be offering it every week. Also new this year are specialty sourdoughs—one is a roasted walnut raisin sourdough boule and the other is a multigrain boule with toasted sunflower seeds and a flax seed topping … on the meat side, we will have frankfurters and lots of sausages as well as various cuts of pork. We are trying a different breed of chickens for our broilers (which) take longer to finish and will have more dark meat than the Cornish Cross.”
This year’s market has more than 20 vendors already signed up, including farmers, bakers, artisans, a local coffee roaster and even a taste of local history:
- The Art Guild of Greene will sell a variety of fine art and craft products from local artisans
- Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters sells fresh roasted coffee, biscotti and coffee-glazed nuts
- Cair Paravel Enterprises offers pork, chicken, duck, eggs, baked goods and lotions/soaps
- Cattle Run Farm sells beef and pork, fresh vegetables, eggs and blackberries
- Creations by Maribeth offers hand-crafted jewelry
- The Donut Kitchen sells fresh donuts, sourdough rolls and local honey
- Ellen Taylor Designs attends periodically and sells fabric handbags, scarves, face masks, quilts and beaded jewelry
- The Greene County Historical Society will be on hand periodically with historical items, books and gifts for sale
- Hawk Hollow Green-house & Farm offers vegetables, fruit, plants, baked goods, honey, canned items (jams, jellies and pickled goods) and fresh herbs
- Landless Farmer will have plant starts for growing your own vegetables, herbs and microgreens
- Little Brook Farm sells local beef, pork, produce, flowers and herbs
- Meridian Designs will be an occasional vendor with leather and metal jewelry
- Mountain Meadows Farm offers baked goods, bath products, meats and gourmet items
- Peggy Moyer will occasionally be on hand with vegetables, doll clothes, aprons, quilts and walking sticks
- Polish Ladies will occasionally offer pierogis, pysanky eggs, crocheted animals and jewelry boxes
- Shaylynn’s Soothing Teethers will occasionally offer its food-grade silicone teethers and jewelry, children’s and adult masks, aprons, bibs and nursing covers
- St. Isadore Homestead & Permaculture will offer vegetables, fruit, herbs, spices, baked goods and plants
- Sweet Things of Virginia will offer baked goods, jams and steamed puddings
- The Working Crafter will occasionally be on hand with handmade greeting cards, gift tags and scrapbook pages
- Tony’s Rings & Things will sell rings, bells and containers made from coins
- Triple L Farmhouse Creations will occasionally offer wreaths, flowers and other farmhouse décor
“Last year’s vendors were the reason we were so successful,” Berger said. “They are professional, enthusiastic and supportive of the market’s success. Each week brought new challenges, which they patiently accommodated with a smile while offering creative suggestions for best practices for our market. We are lucky to have a wonderful combination of vendors, customers, the Greene Commons board, the town of Stanardsville and the Greene County Board of Supervisors, who are committed to a vibrant farmers market in Greene County.”
Kathy Kelley, who coordinates the art guild vendors for the weekly market, says the guild is happy to be included in this year’s market vendor list.
“Our artist vendors will be displaying and selling a variety of locally handmade items including unique and custom jewelry, beautiful barn quilts in several sizes, lovely watercolors, fabric and fabric art and useful and decorative gourd art pieces,” she said. “On April 3, opening day, ‘One of a Kind Cory’ (Ryan) will be in the art guild market booth with her charming jewelry, pine-needle baskets and gourd art. We love having this opportunity to boost the art guild’s presence in the community and further promote our wonderful local artists.”
SNAP and EBT benefits are welcome and encouraged for farmers market shoppers. Thanks to a grant from Virginia Fresh Match, the market will double a customer’s SNAP budget by giving them an additional market dollar for every SNAP dollar they spend.
“This is a great way to get federal funding directly into the pockets of our local farmers while eating healthy at the same time,” Berger said. SNAP users just need to bring their EBT card to the SNAP tent at the market to learn how to shop with this benefit.
This year’s market will still require masks, physical distancing and hand washing for shoppers, and online shopping for curbside pickup will still be available to all who prefer to shop in this way. Visit greenecommons.com to see the list of vendors offering online ordering in the week leading up to each Saturday market and contact Market Manager Judy Berger at greenefarmersmarket@gmail.com with any questions.