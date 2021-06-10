Marching Dragons release 2021 music video

After 16 months without the chance to play for many William Monroe High School students, band director Nathan Whittaker held an abbreviated “fall” season for the marching band this spring—with just 10 members. This was the first opportunity for a music group from the school to perform publicly in more than a year due to the pandemic. When COVID ended the season early after only one home game with the band, Whittaker decided he wanted to do something special for his band students.