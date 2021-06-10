 Skip to main content
Marching Dragons release 2021 music video
Kathleen Borrelli

After 16 months without the chance to play for many William Monroe High School students, band director Nathan Whittaker held an abbreviated “fall” season for the marching band this spring—with just 10 members. This was the first opportunity for a music group from the school to perform publicly in more than a year due to the pandemic. When COVID ended the season early after only one home game with the band, Whittaker decided he wanted to do something special for his band students.

With help from band assistant Ashlie Crouch, drumline instructor Emily Kinser, colorguard instructor Trish Lacey and CTE teacher Jess Peregoy, Whittaker recorded and edited together a music video of the band, featuring drone footage as the band played their rendition of “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon.

Band members for 2021 include: drum major Shawna Nyabuto; Kaia Morris on flute; Alina Peffer on clarinet; Julio Hernandez on trumpet; Jeffrey Wallace on baritone; and Jacob Dulin, Harrison Graham and Christin and Matthew Hensley on the drumline. Senior Haley Saylor is colorguard.

You can view the video at shorturl.at/nMOU4.

