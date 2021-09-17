Luv-N-Greene honors 9/11

The recently formed Luv-N-Greene Foundation honored the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday during its first public event, held at Greene Commons in Stanardsville. The foundation’s goal is to be a parent to the local nonprofits in the community and surrounding counties to showcase how much more they do together than individually. Habitat for Humanity, Feeding Greene, Grace Alliance and the American Legion Post 128 were onsite to offer information about what they do in the community. The Deanes performed for free and Bert Nye sang the “National Anthem.”