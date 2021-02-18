Love is in the air with Harbor's Senior Prom

Above left, Helen Poppe, who will be 100 this year, was crowned Prom Queen and given a tiara, sash and roses by Harbor staff. Center, Renaissance Executive Director Amber Ralls kneels to pose with the king and queen. Right, Melvin Carter, who served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 30 years, was crowned Prom King and given a sash and crown.
Connie’s Valentine’s Day advice is to “Keep smiling” (which she demonstrates beautifully) and “get your rest.”
Bob Tata charmed all the ladies with his dapper top hat and suit during the festive event. The outfit was sent over by family members for the occasion.
When asked what advice he had to offer to young couples this Valentine’s Day, Tom’s response was to “always love your partner.” He said he was married for “a long time.”
When asked what advice she had to offer to young couples this Valentine’s Day, Julia said they should “cool it.”
Prom King Melvin Carter showed off his dance moves to the delight of all present. Harbor Activities director Amanda Gantt joined in on the fun.
Roberto’s Valentine’s Day advice to young fellas is to “date enough girls till you meet the right one.”
Stella shares a dance with activities director Amanda Gantt, who organized the Valentine’s Day event. Residents enjoyed music, dancing, festive decor and a wide variety of snacks and desserts, despite the day’s unexpected snowstorm.
Ellie’s Valentine’s Day advice is: “It’s not worth a durn if you’re not in love.”
The Harbor at Renaissance, Greene County’s memory care center of the Stanardsville assisted living facilities, held a Prom on Friday, Feb. 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day.
“We tried to make it extra special this year because it’s been a hard year with them not able to see their families,” said activities coordinator Amanda Gantt, who wore a sparkly gold dress for the occasion.
Residents were dressed in their finest, some with outfits or accessories that had been dropped off or mailed by family members for the event. Bob Tata looked especially dapper in a top hat and suit jacket, and Helen Poppe wore a white fur coat over a red and black silky dress.
Residents and staff received the first of their COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month, and everyone is looking forward to being able to have visiting family members back in the building soon.
