Love is in the air with Harbor's Senior Prom

The Harbor at Renaissance, Greene County’s memory care center of the Stanardsville assisted living facilities, held a Prom on Friday, Feb. 12 in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“We tried to make it extra special this year because it’s been a hard year with them not able to see their families,” said activities coordinator Amanda Gantt, who wore a sparkly gold dress for the occasion.

Residents were dressed in their finest, some with outfits or accessories that had been dropped off or mailed by family members for the event. Bob Tata looked especially dapper in a top hat and suit jacket, and Helen Poppe wore a white fur coat over a red and black silky dress.

Residents and staff received the first of their COVID-19 vaccines earlier this month, and everyone is looking forward to being able to have visiting family members back in the building soon.

