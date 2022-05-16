Local business offers affordable funeral options

As a teenager, Ashleigh Coffey watched her grandmother suffer with leukemia. Over time her grandmother faded to a shadow of her former self. The woman that Ashleigh loved had become a small,pale skeleton before she passed away. Distraught by the loss of her family member, Ashleigh went to the funeral home to pay her last respects and while there had a realization about what she wanted to do with her life.

“The funeral home people were so kind and understanding,” said Coffey. “Then, when I saw my grandmother in her casket looking like she had before she got sick. She was all dressed up and made up looking beautiful, like she had years before. I knew then I wanted to help people like that. I wanted to be able to help families say goodbye and to let them see there loved one the way they wanted to remember.”

Coffey never wavered from the plan and after high school enrolled at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Not everyone is suited for a career as a funeral director: the work requires strong attention to detail in combination with compassion and empathy as your clients are likely going through one of the worst moments in their lives. She graduated from PIMS and never looked back getting work in a funeral home right after graduation.

Coffey became acutely aware that many families couldn’t afford traditional funeral, burial and cremation services. Traditional mortuary business are expensive with large facilities and a large staff. Coffey realized that a business with a small staff that handled much of the paperwork online could provide compassionate service at a reduced price.

Coffey spent over a year orchestrating the plan and was able to open Compassionate Cremations in March 2020. The Ruckersville business has been offering funeral services at a discounted rate since then.

“I knew for some time that I wanted to do this,” said Coffey. “Working in the business I saw a real need. So many people would come in and not only were they having one of the worst moments in their life they were wondering how they would pay for it. I knew I could provide services without the overhead of a big facility or staff. By doing paperwork online and over the phone, Coffey reduced the need for extra staff and also made accessing services easier for clients who were already tied up with related business. She acknowledges that offering the simple online or phone arrangements likely increased her business during the start of the COVID pandemic.

“I had been planning to open for months before the pandemic hit; it wasn’t in response to it,” she said. “Especially early on when fear was high people didn’t want to meet in person. That really helped our business because we were set up for people to call or email- they didn’t have to come in.”

Compassionate Cremations strength is their flexibility and affordability. They offer a direct cremation package for $1620 which includes basic services of the funeral director and staff, the crematory fee, a basic container and a simple urn. More elaborate urns and headstones are available for additional cost. Every customer gets to pick the options important to them.

“It used to be heartbreaking to see the surviving family members struggle with the expense of traditional services,” said Coffey. “ I saw a big need and really wanted to do this.”

Compassionate Cremation is a family business and Coffey believes that helps keep funeral service from being impersonal.

“We understand and want our customers to feel like they’re not just a number,” said Coffey. “I still want everyone to feel like I did with my grandmother years ago.”