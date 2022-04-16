Local brewery, nonprofit cultivate emotional resilience

Artistic Remedies for Creative Hearts (ARCH) has partnered with Starr Hill Brewery and Taproom in Crozet to help people strengthen their mental health and access their resiliency by being creative.

ARCH will host an online silent charity auction to benefit The Beryl Solla Art Educational Scholarship Fund for ARCH between May 1 and May 15. The fund will allow those with financial need to take ARCH classes, participate in their programs and find their place in a supportive community.

ARCH was founded in 2021 with the mission to teach emotional resiliency through creative expression. Their classes teach artmaking as a viable tool for self-awareness and self-confidence while promoting positive social interactions and improving emotional well-being.

Since February 2022, Starr Hill Crozet has welcomed ARCH into their taproom and co-hosted creative pop-up activities on premise once a month. Activities have included gel plate printing and kinetic dragon puppets.

“Even simple art projects can help people get to know themselves better,” said ARCH program director Rose Guterbock. “Gel plate printing requires that you relinquish control in your artmaking process. Creating mythical creatures can provide insight into how you visualize the unseen. It’s particularly wonderful when families create together. That promotes communication, good listening skills and the opportunity for real connection between people.”

Starr Hill has also chosen ARCH to be its Cheers for Charity partner in May.

“Starr Hill thoroughly enjoys working closely with our community nonprofit and charity partners to bring awareness to the important work these organizations are doing,” said Lynsie Steele, social media and digital content coordinator for Starr Hill Brewery. “ARCH has a fantastic mission, and we look forward to not only working with them monthly, but we are also heavily invested in curating a successful Cheers for Charity program with them this May.”

The online auction will be available for preview on Monday, April 25 and bidding begins May 1.

Auction items will be on view in person for two days only at Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet where they will be displayed over Mother’s Day weekend: Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. They include artwork by local artists Chicho Lorenzo and Sigrid Eilertson, an original lithograph by French artist Georges Braque, hand thrown pottery, experiences like horseback riding and printmaking, and wearable art pieces created by artisans in Central Virginia.

Visit the taproom at 5391 Three Notch’d Road, Crozet, VA 22932. Contact ARCH at www.artisticremedies.org.