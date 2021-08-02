Local beef farmers report positive sales in 2021

In July 2020, local farmers reported a massive uptick in beef sales due to the issues with supply chains and scarcity of produce and meat in many grocery stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many local beef farmers in particular transitioned more to direct-to-consumer sales, setting up online ordering or selling through local farmers markets, which were able to continue in pandemic-safe methods to bring local products to consumers in a time when major grocery chains were running out of staples from week to week.
Early in 2021, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation (VFBF) reported a bright outlook for the Virginia beef cattle market, due in part to some of these changes.
“The whole industry pivoted in just a few months to adapt to major changes in the overall food supply network,” said Margaret Ann Smith, a Rockbridge County cattle broker and member of the VFBF’s Livestock Advisory Committee. “Now that everyone has been through that, we don’t expect that problem to happen again.”
Smith said retooling the supply line was a major roadblock since more than half of the nation’s beef supply went to restaurants and commercial buyers before the pandemic. Now that those challenges have been solved, cattle prices are strong going into the 2021 season.
“Beef continues to be enormously popular with the public; it was the number one preferred protein source during the pandemic,” Smith said. “There are more than 6 million hits on the latest ‘beef, it’s what’s for dinner’ YouTube video. That’s very cool.”
The Farm at South River
For Cliff Braun of The Farm at South River, increased demand in 2020 led sales numbers to nearly triple from the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2020.
“It’s an interesting time in the business right now because what we learned during the pandemic was that people were buying from closer to home,” Braun said. “Once they realized that they could get high-quality beef and then they tried to compare it with what they got at the supermarket, a high percentage of them decided that they would rather buy local and get higher-quality beef than have the lower-priced beef that didn’t meet up with their quality standards. The repeat business—that’s where the money is right now, people just coming back and wanting more.”
Although grocery store supply chains have largely been restored since the panic-buying-toilet-paper phase of 2020, other hiccups (such as gasoline shortages) have interrupted the market briefly in the past year. The Farm at South River has good connections at both T & E Meats in Harrisonburg—a traditional processor that takes in calves and sends back steaks and hamburgers (which is booked solid for the next 18 months) and Smucker’s Meats in Pennsylvania, which does more specialty cuts (booked up for a full year), and has been able to secure processing slots for the coming year.
According to Braun, before the pandemic they would send two steers per month for processing and would sit down beforehand to try to estimate how much of each cut of steak to ask for in return. Anything that didn’t sell would be discounted to avoid wasting product.
“We have a lot of people now that come here to buy meat and as a repeat buyer, they know exactly what they want,” he said. “We’re sending three steers a month over to the valley and we know in advance what we’re going to sell. That doesn’t mean you’re going to come back with 3,000 pounds of meat that’s going to sell in a week, but it does mean that we have about an 80% or 90% shot of what we bring back we’re going to sell, because it was ordered to the specifications of the customers that we have.”
Although business has been up since last year, Braun says the farm is in the process of downsizing.
“Being 80 years old, we’ve decided to cut back on the size of the herd,” he said. “But even so, we’re only going to cut back to the point where we can continue to have a business that provides high-quality products to people that are generally in the area. I’d rather sell less high-quality meat than I would a lot more of just run-of-the-mill meats—plus it’s a lot more friendly to the land.”
Braun is maintaining a herd of about 120 cows and calves on his farm in Stanardsville, and sells mainly in person on his farm or through the Greene farmers market on Saturdays.
Little Brook Farm
Margaret Myers of Little Brook Farm maintains a herd of 20 beef cows as well as a small number of chickens, four pigs and a very sweet milk cow named Georgia. She also keeps up with a vegetable garden and is preparing to harvest blueberries.
“My favorite part of farming is that it’s a direct relationship with a vital part of the human story—caring for nature in a way that makes the world better than if humans didn’t exist,” Myers said. At only 21 years old, she is one of the youngest cattle farmers in a county that reports 107 cattle farms and more than 7,000 cows and calves, according to the 2017 agricultural census.
During the pandemic, Myers began taking preorders for beef through her website for pickup at the Greene farmers market, which is her main resource for bringing product to consumers.
When asked what she likes most about running her own farm, Myers said it’s the variety.
“Not having employees, what’s most unique is that I’m really doing something different every day,” she said. “There’s the general things I need to do every single day but then there’s driving to the store to get threadlock or more oil for the tractor or driving up to get meat from the butcher … updating the website.”
Although there is a fair amount of book work involved (Myers says she keeps a spreadsheet with information on each cow), she loves the ability to get outside and get exercise every day. She also said her parents do help out sometimes when there’s a lot to do, but they have supported her in her desire to run the farm on her own even from a young age.
Just like Braun, Myers says the recent drought has been causing problems for her herd.
“I’ve been feeding hay for probably two weeks now, just trying to see if the pasture can soak up as much moisture as it can,” she said. “I figured it’s better to feed hay and save my pastures for fall time … because it’s dry, grass is going to probably be finished sooner in the fall than it would be in a wetter season and I’m hoping that farmers will be able to get more than one cutting (of hay) because it’s really not looking very hopeful.”
Myers says she is very interested in the dairy industry, and has learned a lot from taking care of her own Jersey Guernsey milk cow. Georgia has her own pasture where she gets milked daily for the family’s use, and her eldest calf stays in the pasture as well to keep her company.
“It’s something that you need to be well informed on,” she said. “It’s pretty dangerous if you’re not doing it carefully so you need to really be intentional about it.”
Myers said she can hardly drink store-bought milk now that she’s so spoiled on her dairy cow, and she makes her own ice cream and yogurt as well and would love to learn to make cheese eventually. She is also learning a lot about how chickens can help keep the cow pasture healthy by following the cattle and grazing to keep the nitrogen level high in the soil.
In addition to conversing with customers at the weekly farmers market, Myers is hoping to keep up with posting on her farm blog, which can be found at littlebrookfarmva.com.
Rapidan Valley Farm
Todd Sansom is not just a beef farmer for Rapidan Valley Farm. He’s also a dad, a member of the Greene County School Board and owner of Maybelle’s Market, which opened on the site of the old Dyke Store in fall 2020. He also did a stint in the country music business in Nashville before deciding to take over the family farm in Greene County. When balancing so many different roles, it can be hard to know which one is your “day job,” according to Sansom.
“I work with one other guy, David, who’s a full-time farm manager, and he’s great—he’s 10 times the farmer I am,” he said. “I need to be putting more time into all of them than I am, but the farming—that’s the kind of stuff that has to be done every day. It can fall behind real quick, whether it’s taking care of the animals or spraying weeds, when it’s time to cut the hay it’s time to cut the hay—doesn’t matter what else is going on.”
Sansom said his wife Katie does most of the day-to-day work of running the store, while he comes in to do more big-picture projects, promotions and events once he’s done with his farm chores. He maintains about 35 head of cattle (mama cows that may have a calf with them) on his home property along Dyke Road, with more than 150 at his second parcel that crosses over the border into Madison County and another 60 on an adjoining property.
“I’ve always loved our family land, and I’m happy to be the one in my family that gets to take care of it,” he said. “I guess I learned to love farming from my dad. My dad was a businessman—farming was a hobby for him and he really wasn’t hands-on with most of the aspects of farming the way I am.”
In addition to cattle, Rapidan Valley grows about 220 acres of corn and soy beans—they rotate the fields—and use their own grain to finish the cows on local feed as well as selling the produce.
“We certainly do our own hay, and that’s common around here, but when you get that calf to the later stages where it’s four months from slaughter, you do a grain regiment and it enriches the flavor,” Sansom explained. “What they call the finishing process, which is 90 to 120 days of a grain regiment for the animals, gives it that grain-fed flavor.”
Many farmers send their cattle off to an auction at a certain age, where they are then taken to feed lots to be “finished” on grain prior to slaughter. Rapidan Valley Farm is cutting out the middle man.
“I like that because I can tell our customers, not only is the animal that we’re serving born and raised and spent its entire life right here in Greene and Madison, but so is everything it’s being fed,” Sansom said. “People care about that so much now—knowing where their food comes from, and knowing what’s in it and what’s not. … We’re really trying to be authentic with all of that, so they know what they’re getting and what they’re not. We want to be just that local trustworthy name.”
The Sansom family has been in the cattle business for almost 40 years, but Todd Sansom took over the farm when he moved back from Tennessee in 2015. As the process of running the new store in conjunction with the farm becomes smoother, he said he hopes to expand to selling some of his product to local restaurants and stores as well.
Sansom also says many in the beef industry have been closely watching the progress of the Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption (PRIME) Act, which was referred to the U.S. House of Representatives’ subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture in June 2019. According to Sansom, under current regulations it’s hard for a small farm to break into the industry because they just can’t get in at the larger meat processing establishments.
“This is designed to make it easier on the local small farmer and small processor, so you could have more farm-to-table in your community without some of the current restrictions of USDA,” Sansom said. “It continues to gain momentum, and that would be a game changer for our industry.”
Rapidan Valley has also been hurt by the recent lack of rain, and Sansom is hoping for “a few soakers” in the coming weeks.
“The other thing that farmers are watching right now—we’re always looking ahead to input costs for next year, and we’re nervous about … inflation,” he said. “We’re having a good year with corn, beans and cattle in terms of our revenues—all of those are up this year, as commodities have just done well. But looking ahead for next year, our fertilizer costs in particular and seed costs, these are all things that farmers are paying attention to, because they’re going to go up.”
When it comes to the long-term effects of COVID-19, Sansom is optimistic for the beef industry.
“In terms of the pandemic, the farmers are the guys that got up and did the same thing they always did—they had to,” he said. “The business had some ups and downs that were associated with relatively short-term stuff, but we’re not in a recovery mode—we’re flourishing. If we could get that part of the pipeline that gets it from the farm to the table—if we could get more options there … that would be great growth for us.”
Where’s the beef?
- The Farm at South River is at 3003 South River Road in Stanardsville and orders can be placed through farmatsouthriver.com or by emailing Judy@farmatsouthriver.com. The farm also sells through the Greene farmers market and can be found through greenecommons.com/greene-farmers-market.
- Little Brook Farm is located at 324 Eppard Farm Road in Ruckersville. Margaret Myers sells weekly at the Greene farmers market at Greene Commons in Stanardsville and orders can be placed at littlebrookfarmva.com for pickup at the market or by emailing Margaret@littlebrookfarmva.com.
- Rapidan Valley Farm beef is available for sale at Maybelle’s Market, 8609 Dyke Road, Dyke. Check facebook.com/Maybellesdykeva or www.mymaybelles.com for weekly specials.