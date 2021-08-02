Local beef farmers report positive sales in 2021

“I’ve always loved our family land, and I’m happy to be the one in my family that gets to take care of it,” he said. “I guess I learned to love farming from my dad. My dad was a businessman—farming was a hobby for him and he really wasn’t hands-on with most of the aspects of farming the way I am.”

In addition to cattle, Rapidan Valley grows about 220 acres of corn and soy beans—they rotate the fields—and use their own grain to finish the cows on local feed as well as selling the produce.

“We certainly do our own hay, and that’s common around here, but when you get that calf to the later stages where it’s four months from slaughter, you do a grain regiment and it enriches the flavor,” Sansom explained. “What they call the finishing process, which is 90 to 120 days of a grain regiment for the animals, gives it that grain-fed flavor.”

Many farmers send their cattle off to an auction at a certain age, where they are then taken to feed lots to be “finished” on grain prior to slaughter. Rapidan Valley Farm is cutting out the middle man.