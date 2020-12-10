Little Mister makes “blessing bags” for area seniors

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Kayden Lauer, Little Mister Greene 2020, gathered with other local children at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in a socially distanced event to pack 161 “blessing bags” for area seniors.
The idea came about when Lauer, who has been working for the past several months to raise funds and collect items for the residents of Accordius Health and Rehab of Greene and for Autumn Care of Madison, overheard his mother wishing she could purchase new socks for a particular resident one afternoon.
He eagerly asked his mom whether he could try to get new socks for all of her patients, to make sure they were comfy and warm for the holidays.
Once the young man’s mother posted his wish to Facebook, the community project grew substantially in a short time. Personal donations were received through PayPal and Venmo and the young Lauer enlisted help from fellow Miss McKinzy Hocutt (Platinum Elite Miss Free Union) and her mother, Tracy. With the Hocutts’ 31 Bag company connection, the simple wish began to crystallize into a real project.
At Chestnut Grove Baptist Church of Earlysville, Sunday school classes collected offerings for the bags, which were put together by the kids at the church on Saturday, Dec. 5. The Charlottesville Dogwood Junior Court collected and donated more than 500 pairs of socks and Ruckersville Animal Hospital made donations of monies and toiletries to fill out the bags.
Each completed blessing bag was filled with multiple pairs of socks, an orange, word searches and pens, notepads and toiletries.
Lauer, who is a third-grader at United Christian Academy, would like to thank the Greene County Lions Club for the opportunity to serve as Little Mister Greene 2020.
“This gateway to community service has allowed Kayden, his family, all the contributors and all the residents to experience the true meaning of Christmas this season,” his mom said in an email to the Greene County Record this week.
Every resident at Accordius Health of Greene and at Autumn Care of Madison will be receiving a blessing bag later this week. In fact Lauer collected so many supplies, he had enough left over to share additional bags with other nearby facilities as well.
