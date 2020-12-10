Little Mister makes “blessing bags” for area seniors

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Kayden Lauer, Little Mister Greene 2020, gathered with other local children at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in a socially distanced event to pack 161 “blessing bags” for area seniors.

The idea came about when Lauer, who has been working for the past several months to raise funds and collect items for the residents of Accordius Health and Rehab of Greene and for Autumn Care of Madison, overheard his mother wishing she could purchase new socks for a particular resident one afternoon.

He eagerly asked his mom whether he could try to get new socks for all of her patients, to make sure they were comfy and warm for the holidays.

Once the young man’s mother posted his wish to Facebook, the community project grew substantially in a short time. Personal donations were received through PayPal and Venmo and the young Lauer enlisted help from fellow Miss McKinzy Hocutt (Platinum Elite Miss Free Union) and her mother, Tracy. With the Hocutts’ 31 Bag company connection, the simple wish began to crystallize into a real project.