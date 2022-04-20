Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations return to in-person meeting

All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world have been encouraged to return to in-person meetings starting this month.

Going back to the meetings was exciting news for David and Sally Giltinan of Charlottesville. They have been attending meetings for over 50 years. “I have really missed one-on-one conversations, hugs, the family atmosphere and interaction with little ones,” said Sally.

For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed globally due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried on their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly meetings in a virtual format. Average attendance at these meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week in the U.S., even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in some 13,000 congregations.

“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”

The move back to in-person meetings coincides with two global events being held in all 120,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The first was a special lecture scheduled in most congregations last Sunday titled, “Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Additionally, the annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ will be held on April 15, 2022, the very day he sacrificed his life 1,989 years ago. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers. No collections are ever taken.

“The timing of resuming in-person meetings could not be better,” said Hendriks. “Bringing everyone back together for these special events will have a powerful effect on the worldwide congregation.”

David said of those returning to the meetings, “There is great benefit to being together. Everyone is extremely positive and grateful for the opportunity to return.” Sally added,

“At our meetings, people from all walks of life come together to be built up. The strength we get from one another is amplified in person. It will prove to be a true antidote to all the disunity we see in the world today.”

For more information on Jehovah’s Witnesses go to jw.org.