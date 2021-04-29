Is a plague of locusts next? What to know about the 17-year cicadas about to arrive

As the female splits small (1/4- to 1/2-inch diameter) twigs to lay her eggs, she can cause enough harm to kill these twigs. This is called “flagging” and you can remove the dead twigs from your premises promptly to prevent the nymphs from nesting in the roots of your trees. Larger and more well-established trees are not likely to be unduly harmed by the small number of twigs impacted.

Although cicadas do not bite or sting, they are not the most graceful fliers. While swarms of actual locusts can travel up to 80 miles per day, cicadas don’t often go very far from where they were hatched. After spending the majority of their lives underground, the fresh air and wind are unfamiliar, and cicadas often find themselves bumping right into trees, walls or humans out trying to get from place to place as they seek the best place from which to demonstrate their vocal talents.

Many wildlife enjoy feasting on cicadas. Birds, squirrels, chipmunks, skunks, ants, raccoons, snakes, frogs and possums will gorge themselves this summer with plenty of cicadas left over. It has been said that copperheads are especially fond of the rare delicacy, so take care when out in the woods during cicada mating season to avoid startling these venomous reptiles as they enjoy their feast.