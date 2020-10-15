In the Garden

Tree-of-Heaven is anything but heavenly in your yard

Over the years Blue Ridge Prism has received numerous notes about the Tree-of-Heaven:

I learned that what I thought was Sumac invading my field was Tree-of-Heaven; I was horrified! The fact that I learned every time I had my field bush hogged was worsening the situation was really hard to handle! Gail

I tried girdling my Ailanthus and it just caused it to multiply. Kathryn

We have spent many hours in wildlife management areas killing Ailanthus to return the land to productive wildlife habitat. Roy

I learned what a tree of hell that species can be 20 years ago. Nick

The Tree-of-Heaven (Ailanthus altissima) is a serious ecological threat, destroying the value of land because it grows fast, out-competes desirable plants and poisons the soil with toxins exuded from its roots and fallen leaves. Its roots can penetrate sewer lines and foundations causing expensive problems for homeowners. It is also a preferred host of the spotted lanternfly, a non-native invasive insect which poses a serious threat to commercial vineyards and orchards.