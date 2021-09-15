In & Around Greene Sept. 16, 2021

Greene County Youth Center will hold its inaugural Bambino Buddy-Ball Bash, a day of baseball to introduce Buddy-Ball for students ages 5-22 with diverse abilities, on Saturday, Oct. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. The Bambino League is designed for players who have physical, cognitive and/or emotional disabilities and allows for a “buddy” to help players swing a bat, run the bases, catch the ball, etc. Buddy-Ball allows players with special needs to develop confidence and positive self-esteem while being a part of an organized sports team and grow in physical fitness and social skills. All players hit and play defense every inning, there are no outs and no score is kept. Volunteer buddies are needed and can register by emailing Sharon Gregory, sgregory@ignitefitnessllc.com. Questions to Kevin Marshall at kmarshall189@gmail.com. Registration required at greenecountyyc.sportngin.com/register. Rain date is Saturday, Oct. 9. The youth center is at 175 Sassafras Lane, Ruckersville. (See story, A1.)